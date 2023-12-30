The most famous foursome in the world have a new member, thanks to AI and ChatGPT software.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the major talking points in 2023.

Advancements in AI software and the creation of tools like ChatGPT have been making headlines worldwide.

We’ve had entire songs, poems, paintings, and essays created using the latest AI technology.

Now ChatGPT has been used to rewrite history when it comes to one of the most renowned music groups of all time.

It’s all come about after ‘X’ user Rob Manuel asked ChatGPT to create a picture of the Fab Four.

There’s only one problem, it added in a fifth Beatle…

The Beatles get a new member with the use of AI.

As Rob explains in the post, he initially set the chatbot the simple task of making “the platonic ideal of a cup of tea.”

It duly obliged, creating (in its words) “a beautifully designed teacup in a serene and tranquil setting, symbolizing warmth, comfort, and the ideal experience of enjoying tea.”

Rob then decided to take things up a notch by asking it to “add the Beatles.”

This is where things get confusing and a little out of hand for ChatGPT.

The resulting image showed the band members with an imposter in their ranks.

It’s left thousands of social media users scratching their heads as to who might be the non-Beatle Beatle.

A statue of the Beatles in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

ChatGPT adds a fifth Beatle, but can it explain itself?

Like most people would, Rob immediately asked the AI model to name the Beatles in the photograph.

This was it’s response:

“In the image I created, the Beatles depicted are John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. However, there are only four members in the traditional lineup of the Beatles. The fifth individual or element you might be referring to could be a symbolic or artistic addition, like the perfect cup of tea, but it doesn’t represent an actual member of the Beatles.”

Rob tried again by asking ChatGPT to name and number the Beatles 1-5 from left to right… but to no avail!

He eventually asked outright which person in the photo is NOT a Beatle.

Rather than offer an explanation, the software simply revised its work and created this image instead.

The post has been viewed over 2.5 million times on ‘X’ with no one any the wiser as to where this mysterious fifth Beatle has come from!