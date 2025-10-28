Search icon

Music

28th Oct 2025

Blur’s Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour dates for 2026

Jonny Yates

Blur's Alex James announces 'Britpop Classical' UK tour dates for 2026

Britpop Classical will tour across the UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Blur’s Alex James has announced details of the ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The musician will take the collective on the road for the first time ever in 2026 after premiering the show at his Big Feastival event this summer.

He’ll bring the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with a full live orchestra and special guests including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica and Gary Stringer of Reef.

They’ll showcase hits from the likes of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, and Supergrass, with the tour set to begin on 11 March in London.

It’ll then head to the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Newcastle, and Glasgow before a string of shows in the summer.

The summer run includes shows in Lincoln, Llangollen, Scarborough, Halifax, Margate and a performance at Latitude Festival.

“Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids’ generation too,” James said.

“Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Ahead of Britpop Classical tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Britpop Classical tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 12pm GMT on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for presale access via britpopclassical.com. This will then take place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October and you’ll receive a unique link/code via email to access it.

An O2 Priority sale then takes place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October, this can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

What are the tour dates?

11 March – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

12 March – Symphony Hall, Birmingham – tickets

14 March – O2 Apollo, Manchester – tickets

15 March – Brighton Centre, Brighton – tickets

17 March – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham – tickets

18 March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle – tickets

19 March – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow – tickets

21 March – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield – tickets

13 June – Guildhall Square, Southampton – tickets

18 June – Lincoln Castle, Lincoln – tickets

28 June – Llangollen Pavilion, Llangollen – tickets

17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough – tickets

19 July – The Piece Hall, Halifax – tickets

24 July – Dreamland, Margate – tickets

26 July – Latitude Festival – tickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Alex James,Blur,Britpop,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Tom Grennan announces UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bon Jovi announce UK stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds Of Summer announce UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

Affiliate

Westlife announce UK arena shows as part of their 25th anniversary tour

By Jonny Yates

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Brandi Carlile announces 2026 UK and European tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

Football

Man United fans mocked online after ‘AI-generated banners’ spotted at Old Trafford

By Sammi Minion

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump diagnosed with end stage liver disease

Made In Chelsea

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump diagnosed with end stage liver disease

By Harry Warner

Tiny UK village set to be transformed into 40,000 person town as housing crisis continues

News

Tiny UK village set to be transformed into 40,000 person town as housing crisis continues

By Harry Warner

Former footballer and England youth player Marvin Brown dies aged 42

marvin brown

Former footballer and England youth player Marvin Brown dies aged 42

By JOE

UK airline on brink of collapse as it ‘suspends operations’

Aviation

UK airline on brink of collapse as it ‘suspends operations’

By Harry Warner

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

harry

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

By Harry Warner

Load more stories