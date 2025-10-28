Blur’s Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour dates for 2026

Britpop Classical will tour across the UK
Blur’s Alex James has announced details of the ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The musician will take the collective on the road for the first time ever in 2026 after premiering the show at his Big Feastival event this summer.
He’ll bring the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with a full live orchestra and special guests including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica and Gary Stringer of Reef.
They’ll showcase hits from the likes of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, and Supergrass, with the tour set to begin on 11 March in London.
It’ll then head to the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Newcastle, and Glasgow before a string of shows in the summer.
The summer run includes shows in Lincoln, Llangollen, Scarborough, Halifax, Margate and a performance at Latitude Festival.
“Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids’ generation too,” James said.
“Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”
Ahead of Britpop Classical tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do Britpop Classical tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale from 12pm GMT on Friday, 31 October via:
Can I get presale tickets?
Yes, fans can sign up for presale access via britpopclassical.com. This will then take place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October and you’ll receive a unique link/code via email to access it.
An O2 Priority sale then takes place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October, this can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.
What are the tour dates?
11 March – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets
12 March – Symphony Hall, Birmingham – tickets
14 March – O2 Apollo, Manchester – tickets
15 March – Brighton Centre, Brighton – tickets
17 March – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham – tickets
18 March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle – tickets
19 March – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow – tickets
21 March – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield – tickets
13 June – Guildhall Square, Southampton – tickets
18 June – Lincoln Castle, Lincoln – tickets
28 June – Llangollen Pavilion, Llangollen – tickets
17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough – tickets
19 July – The Piece Hall, Halifax – tickets
24 July – Dreamland, Margate – tickets
26 July – Latitude Festival – tickets