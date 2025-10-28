Blur’s Alex James announces ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour dates for 2026

Britpop Classical will tour across the UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Blur’s Alex James has announced details of the ‘Britpop Classical’ UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The musician will take the collective on the road for the first time ever in 2026 after premiering the show at his Big Feastival event this summer.

He’ll bring the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with a full live orchestra and special guests including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica and Gary Stringer of Reef.

They’ll showcase hits from the likes of Blur, Oasis, Pulp, and Supergrass, with the tour set to begin on 11 March in London.

It’ll then head to the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Newcastle, and Glasgow before a string of shows in the summer.

The summer run includes shows in Lincoln, Llangollen, Scarborough, Halifax, Margate and a performance at Latitude Festival.

“Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids’ generation too,” James said.

“Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Ahead of Britpop Classical tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Britpop Classical tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 12pm GMT on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for presale access via britpopclassical.com. This will then take place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October and you’ll receive a unique link/code via email to access it.

An O2 Priority sale then takes place from 9am GMT on Wednesday, 29 October, this can be accessed via the O2 mobile app.

11 March – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

12 March – Symphony Hall, Birmingham – tickets

14 March – O2 Apollo, Manchester – tickets

15 March – Brighton Centre, Brighton – tickets

17 March – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham – tickets

18 March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle – tickets

19 March – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow – tickets

21 March – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield – tickets

13 June – Guildhall Square, Southampton – tickets

18 June – Lincoln Castle, Lincoln – tickets

28 June – Llangollen Pavilion, Llangollen – tickets

17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough – tickets

19 July – The Piece Hall, Halifax – tickets

24 July – Dreamland, Margate – tickets

26 July – Latitude Festival – tickets