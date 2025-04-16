Search icon

16th Apr 2025

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Jonny Yates

All Things Go Festival tickets go on sale soon

All Things Go Festival has announced details of its 2025 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival returns from 26-28 September at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD and New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium.

So far the Columbia lineup has been revealed with Noah Kahan and The Marias headlining the Friday.

Lucy Dacus and Clairo will top the bill on Saturday while Sunday sees Doechii and Kesha headline.

Other names confirmed across the weekend include The Last Dinner Party, Julien Baker & Torres, Faye Webster, DJO, Lola Young, Role Model, Griff and Rachel Chinouriri to name a few.

Fans praised the lineup with one saying “this lineup is so stacked” and others adding “insane and iconic” and “oh this is goooood”.

Ahead of All Things Go Festival tickets going on sale for the Columbia weekend you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get All Things Go Festival tickets for 2025

It’s been confirmed that the general sale will take place at 10am local time on Friday, 18 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans can get their hands on a number of different ticket options including day and weekend tickets:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for an exclusive presale here. This will take place from 10am local time on Thursday, 17 April and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it, so check your inbox.

How much are tickets?

All Things Go Festival has revealed that day passes will be priced at the following:

  • General admission – from $139
  • Pavilion & lawn – from $219
  • VIP – from $279
  • VIP Super Suite – from $699

While weekend passes are priced at:

  • General admission – from $349
  • Pavilion & lawn – from $549
  • VIP – from $649
  • VIP Super Suite – from $1679

Where is All Things Go Festival?

It’s been confirmed that the 2025 edition will take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

Last year the festival made its New York debut alongside its original venue, and it’s been confirmed that this will return for 2025 to Forest Hills Stadium across the same weekend.

When do All Things Go Festival tickets go on sale for New York?

The festival has confirmed that the NYC lineup as well as presale registration will be available from 22 April.

Who’s on the lineup?

This is the lineup for the Columbia edition of the festival, while the New York edition will be revealed later this month.

Friday, September 26

  • Noah Kahan
  • The Marías
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory
  • Lucius
  • The Beaches
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Sunday (1994)
  • Caroline Kingsbury

Saturday, September 27

  • Lucy Dacus
  • Clairo
  • Faye Webster
  • Wallows
  • The Backseat Lovers
  • Hippo Campus
  • Julien Baker & Torres
  • Gigi Perez
  • Paris Paloma
  • Orion Sun
  • G Flip
  • Bartees Strange
  • Hey, Nothing
  • Hazlett
  • Zinadelphia
  • Carol Ades

Sunday, September 28

  • Doechii
  • Kesha
  • Djo
  • Lola Young
  • Role Model
  • Marina
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Ashe
  • Griff
  • Maude Latour
  • The Aces
  • Michelle
  • Peach PRC
  • Alemeda
  • Molly Grace
  • Jasmine.4.T

To get tickets for All Things Go Festival 2025 head to Ticketmaster here.

