Search icon

lifestyle

04th Oct 2023

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

JOE

The man couldn’t touch his own junk, so the maintenance job fell to his girlfriend

There’s few limits to the things some people will do for love – and one woman has just proved it.

Forget about splitting the chores and taking turns to clean up the dog turds littering the hallway. One woman has revealed she spent several years cleaning her boyfriend’s manhood – every week – to clear away “20 years of build-up”, or “dick cheese”, as it was more casually put on Australia’s Triple J The Hook Up radio station.

The show, which talks about “love and f******’ got a call from a woman, whose love truly knew no limits.

Beginning the call, the woman who has not been identified, revealed “I had to clean my partner’s penis for three years.”

The show’s hosts, Dee Salmin and Pip Rasmussen, were somewhat taken aback by the unlikely chore.

Dee asked: “Excuse me?” while Pip sought to clarify what exactly that entailed: “What do you mean, clean?

“Give us more details, please.”

The caller explained that her partner’s foreskin “didn’t come back all the way” and that despite going to the doctor, nothing could be done about it.

And her partner wasn’t going to get involved.

The woman said he “got very funny” about any situation that involved touching his penis, so she had to do it.

You’d think the rest of the story wouldn’t need to be told, but the woman continued as the hosts probed further.

She said she used lube and a Q-tip to clean “20-something years of build-up” away.

At this point, Pip gasped, while Dee questioned further why the BF couldn’t manage his own bodily maintenance, asking if he was “phobic of it?”

The caller went on: “Just the whole situation of, like, his penis just freaked him out? [He] wouldn’t masturbate to that point like that’s how bad it was.”

The two hosts let out a chorused “wow” to that revelation before the called continued.

“It kind of got put down to me for three years to clean it.”

She then added: “I don’t know why I was maintaining it.”

“What!” exclaimed Dee.

“I’m just, like, still trying to process that this was a job in your relationship to, like, clean your boyfriend’s foreskin with a Q-tip for him every week for three years.”

The short clip was captioned: “First there was the mental load, now there’s the d*** cheese load.” What a lovely mental image.

Related links:

Topics:

Hygiene,Sex and Relationships

RELATED ARTICLES

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By JOE

Bride and groom say they’re ‘dead inside’ after more than 100 people died at their wedding

Marriage

Bride and groom say they’re ‘dead inside’ after more than 100 people died at their wedding

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

New York Fashion Week

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

By JOE

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

Family

Woman, 25, hits back at criticism for still living with parents

By Charlie Herbert

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

America

Caitlyn Jenner says restaurant using her before and after pics on toilet doors is ‘funny as hell’

By Steve Hopkins

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

cave

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

By Charlie Herbert

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

Am I the Asshole

Dad secretly gives son meat and dairy behind vegan wife’s back

By Charlie Herbert

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Man who farted in police officer’s face jailed for 34 months

Beer

Man who farted in police officer’s face jailed for 34 months

By Kieran Galpin

Peter Kenyon heads takeover consortium in talks for Newcastle United

Newcastle United

Peter Kenyon heads takeover consortium in talks for Newcastle United

By Simon Lloyd

Primark is ‘set to trial’ online shopping for the first time

Online Shopping

Primark is ‘set to trial’ online shopping for the first time

By Wil Jones

Pep Guardiola asked to explain comments about referee made before Manchester derby

Football

Pep Guardiola asked to explain comments about referee made before Manchester derby

By Reuben Pinder

This optical illusion of three women on a bench is confusing everyone

Optical Illusion

This optical illusion of three women on a bench is confusing everyone

By Rich Cooper

Miralem Pjanić rubs salt in the wounds after Koeman sacking

Barcelona

Miralem Pjanić rubs salt in the wounds after Koeman sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories