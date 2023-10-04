Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

The man couldn’t touch his own junk, so the maintenance job fell to his girlfriend

There’s few limits to the things some people will do for love – and one woman has just proved it.

Forget about splitting the chores and taking turns to clean up the dog turds littering the hallway. One woman has revealed she spent several years cleaning her boyfriend’s manhood – every week – to clear away “20 years of build-up”, or “dick cheese”, as it was more casually put on Australia’s Triple J The Hook Up radio station.

The show, which talks about “love and f******’ got a call from a woman, whose love truly knew no limits.

Beginning the call, the woman who has not been identified, revealed “I had to clean my partner’s penis for three years.”

The show’s hosts, Dee Salmin and Pip Rasmussen, were somewhat taken aback by the unlikely chore.

Dee asked: “Excuse me?” while Pip sought to clarify what exactly that entailed: “What do you mean, clean?

“Give us more details, please.”

The caller explained that her partner’s foreskin “didn’t come back all the way” and that despite going to the doctor, nothing could be done about it.

And her partner wasn’t going to get involved.

The woman said he “got very funny” about any situation that involved touching his penis, so she had to do it.

You’d think the rest of the story wouldn’t need to be told, but the woman continued as the hosts probed further.

She said she used lube and a Q-tip to clean “20-something years of build-up” away.

At this point, Pip gasped, while Dee questioned further why the BF couldn’t manage his own bodily maintenance, asking if he was “phobic of it?”

The caller went on: “Just the whole situation of, like, his penis just freaked him out? [He] wouldn’t masturbate to that point like that’s how bad it was.”

The two hosts let out a chorused “wow” to that revelation before the called continued.

“It kind of got put down to me for three years to clean it.”

She then added: “I don’t know why I was maintaining it.”

“What!” exclaimed Dee.

“I’m just, like, still trying to process that this was a job in your relationship to, like, clean your boyfriend’s foreskin with a Q-tip for him every week for three years.”

The short clip was captioned: “First there was the mental load, now there’s the d*** cheese load.” What a lovely mental image.

