03rd Oct 2023

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

JOE

Gary met his ‘Queen’ as her son’s funeral

A man who was just a teenager when he married his mate’s mum has gushed over his “Babydoll” on her 80th birthday.

Gary Hardwick, now 26, met his wife, Almeda, at her son’s funeral.

The pair – who have a 54-year age gap – are no strangers to controversy and even share an OnlyFans account where they sell explicit content.

In an Instagram post to mark his “Queen’s” milestone birthday, he told how he is the “luckiest husband” for waking up next to her every day.

Gary’s birthday message reads: “Happy birthday to the most amazing wife in the world. Today is not only your day but most importantly, today is about celebrating the birth of such a wonderful & true woman with such a heart of gold. I’m the luckiest husband for every day that I get to wake up beside you.”

He went on to say Almeda makes him the “happiest man each and every day and I want to always make you the happiest woman.”

“You deserve the world and until my last breath, I’ll work hard to give you that,” Gary wrote.

“All of my happiest moments are moments I share with you. I hope you have the best birthday ever today and I hope you enjoy all of your surprises my love. You’re truly the love of my lifetime and I love you with every beat of my heart.”

The message concluded: “Here’s to celebrating my queen. Happy Birthday, Babydoll.”

Gary was 17 when he tied the knot with Almedea, a Walmart worker, at a $200 ceremony. They’d met just two weeks earlier at her son’s funeral, then again at a children’s birthday party.

On her big day, Almeda was treated to “wine-infused salmon supper, really good wine, birthday cake, and surprises for my babydoll”, Gary shared in another IG post, which included pictures of a karaoke microphone, chocolates and home beauty treatments.

MailOnline quoted Gary as previously speaking about the couple’s sex life, with Gary saying they consummated the married on the wedding night in what was an “amazing experience.”

“There was such a deep connection there. She’s a wonderful lover.”

Since then the steamy couple have had some of their TikTok content reported for being “sexually explicit.”

Almeda’s family hasn’t been so open with Gary. Her son, has spoken to him since they met. And two of her six grandchildren don’t accept the union. One, Aaron Elliott, is three years older than his step-grandfather.

