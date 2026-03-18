‘Best’ anti-allergy pillows on offer as Aldi’s sold-out range returns for hayfever season

'My allergies seem to be better'

With spring just around the corner it's a bitter sweet moment for those who suffer from allergies, as pollen season will reach its peak.

March marks the start of peak tree pollen season, which affects around 13 million Brits who suffer from hayfever.

One of the worst parts of having allergies and hayfever is trying to get a good nights sleep, so investing in some anti-allergy bedding can be a saving grace.

Last year, Aldi's Sneeze-Free Anti-Allergy Bedding sold out instantly, and it's back for another year and expected to be a hit with shoppers again.

The range is back in stores on 19 March and has been approved by leading experts Allergy UK, and is specially treated to help reduce build-up of allergens, bacteria and dust mites that can make hayfever symptoms worse.

The collection features duvets in both double and king sizes, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, and pillow pairs, which are all machine washable and tumble dryer-friendly.

Like everything in Aldi's middle aisle they won't be around for long, and once they're gone, they're gone, so if you miss out or want to shop around and get some anti-allergy bedding delivered to your door, then look no further.

This includes this two-pack 'hotel quality' pillows that are hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant from Amazon.

They're currently on offer, with a 27% discount at £12.34 for two pillows, and can be delivered to your door with next-day delivery.

They're described as 'ideal for side, stomach and back sleepers', have breathable material and a durable material cover.

More than 30,000 shoppers have tried and tested the anti-allergy pillows giving them an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review that they're the 'best pillows ever', adding: "They are high, but soft enough to mould around the head when sleeping. My allergies also seem to be better."

Another wrote: "Great price and very fast delivery and they are very comfortable and they are the best pillows I’ve ever purchased."

While a third said: "I'd highly recommend these pillows. I used to wake up with a stiff neck, then someone said try a firmer pillow, so I gave these a go based on price and reviews.

"Honestly, it's like sleeping in a hotel! They are firm, which I assume offers the support. I don't know why they fixed my stiff neck but they did!".