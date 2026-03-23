Bedding range that ‘changed my life’ is giving away free pillows, duvets and more

'Absolutely the best mattress ever'

A mattress range that shoppers say has 'changed my life' is giving away free products this month.

Simba Sleep is giving away free pillows, duvets and protectors with select mattresses to help improve your night's sleep.

There are a number of mattress options to choose from, each of which come with free products that are usually worth hundreds of pounds when purchased separately.

If you buy the Essential Hybrid you'll receive two AeroDown pillows, and the Hybrid & Source comes with two Hybrid pillows plus mattress protector.

While the Hybrid Pro & Escape mattress receives two Hybrid Pillows, duvet and mattress protector, and the Hybrid Luxe, Ultra & Apex receives two Hybrid pillows, a 3-in-1 duvet, and mattress protector.

Plus shoppers who use the code 'FREE-SLIPPERS' during checkout will receive a pair of reflexology slippers, for sleep-friendly support in every step.

A highlight in the Hybrid range is the brand's best selling Hybrid Pro Mattress which combines seven layers to give you 'maximum comfort'.

The mattress has targeted support with steel springs to cradle your body, focusing on hips and shoulders, cushioning Simbatex foam, breathable wool layer and a zip-off cover for machine washable convenience.

It has more than 36,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from shoppers.

One customer said in their five-star review: "Absolutely the best mattress ever, I've never slept so well and the comfort off it is outstanding.

"I do suffer from lower back pain but since having this mattress the pain has gone. I'd advise everyone to buy one, just wish I did years ago I’ve also got the pillows to go with it and all I can say is wow, no more achy neck and the support is perfect."

Another wrote: "I love my new mattress. Firm and comfortable and my back ache is becoming less after 4 weeks."

While a third said it 'changed my life', adding: "I have spent my life sleeping on cheap matresses, thinking it was normal to wake with pains in my shoulders and numbness in my arms.

"I have NEVER slept so well and have no more aches and pains."

The free products giveaway is running until 11:59pm on 29 March, so you've got a week to secure them.