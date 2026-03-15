First-ever Sperm Racing World Cup announced and there’s some strict rules to compete

There's a grand prize of $100,000

Sperm Racing, which describes itself as a sports league, is now hosting a “World Cup”, as announced on Instagram last week.

In the world’s first “sperm race” which took place last year in Los Angeles, a 20-year-old student from University of Southern California won the fertility showdown, taking home no less than $10,000.

And this year, the aim is to find the healthiest bloke on the planet, as announced by Sperm Racing.

“We are searching for the healthiest man alive”, an announcement video said.

“The race will immortalise a nation. Your country is watching. The world is waiting.”

As announced, 128 athletes will be competing for a grand prize of $100,000.

“Sperm racing is a science-based competitive sport”, it says on the tournament’s official website.

“During the 2026 sperm racing world cup, athletes compete by representing a country, advancing through qualifiers, matchups, and tournament rounds that are broadcast and shared publicly.”

“This is not a lottery or a game of chance. Selection and advancement are based on eligibility, performance, availability, and competitive structure.”

Since there is a strict criteria that “athletes” must meet to get selected to compete for the $100,000 prize pool, you can take a quick look at the rule book here.

It says that to compete, athletes must be at least 18, free of sexually transmitted diseases and be able to “provide biological samples”.