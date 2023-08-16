Search icon

lifestyle

16th Aug 2023

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

Charlie Herbert

'My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period'

She wants eight to 10 children

A mum has gone viral after claiming that her partner gets her pregnant every single year, so that she doesn’t “have to deal with a period.”

In a post on TikTok, soon-to-be mum-of-three Chantel Schnider feeds sweets to her partner as he dances with their two toddlers in his arms.

The writing over the video reads “When he gets your pregnant every year, so you don’t have to deal with a period” and it’s captioned “THANK YOU!”

Since being posted over the weekend, it has racked up 4.4 million views, more than 361,000 likes and almost 20,000 comments.

@thealexanderfamilyy

THANK YOU! 🙌🏻🫶🏻🥰 #momsoftiktok #husbandandwife #pregnant #pregnancy #alexanderfamily

♬ and my man thank you to my man latto casa di remix – CasaDi

Schnider and her family have some 661,500 followers on their TikTok account @thealexanderfamilyy, where they regularly share clips from their everyday family life.

Although it’s fair to say the above video was probably posted slightly in jest, the mum did add in the comments that even though her pregnancies have been “absolutely miserable” she still prefers them to menstruating.

She also said that she wants between eight to 10 children.

Many took to the comments to send their good wishes to the family, and shared their own plans for big families.

One person wrote: “I have a 2020, 2021, and 2022 [baby], and due 9/2023. Thank you to my man.”

“I got six,” wrote another, “I get it.”

Another parent added: “Same I’ve been pregnant since 2020.”

Some were more shocked by the mum’s family planning, with one saying: “I couldn’t put myself through this.”

Another said: “Just no.”

When a third person suggested Schnider “could just take birth control”, she replied: “Heck no!”

Related links:

‘I got pregnant after Grindr one night stand while transitioning to become a man’

Pelvic floor expert explains why you should never wipe more than three times after going for a poo

Topics:

Family,Life,periods,Sex and Relationships

RELATED ARTICLES

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

Family

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

By JOE

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you’re attractive

Aeroplanes

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you’re attractive

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

adoption

British family raises £3,000 to fly ‘adorable’ blind stray puppy to the UK from Mauritius

By JOE

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

‘I left my husband for Stranger Things star – turns out it was a scam’

By Joseph Loftus

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

Woman who eats toilet paper every day says it’s the perfect snack

By Joseph Loftus

You can now stay in a wombat’s burrow as unique B&B opens to the public

You can now stay in a wombat’s burrow as unique B&B opens to the public

By Jack Peat

David Beckham under fire after referring to Lionesses as ‘girls’ during video message

David Beckham

David Beckham under fire after referring to Lionesses as ‘girls’ during video message

By Charlie Herbert

Fans recall Sean Lock’s most outrageous joke two years on from his death

8 out of 10 cats

Fans recall Sean Lock’s most outrageous joke two years on from his death

By Charlie Herbert

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

Football

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

By Callum Boyle

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd chief explains Mason Greenwood investigation after delaying return decision

Football

Man Utd chief explains Mason Greenwood investigation after delaying return decision

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

We found no room for Arsenal’s most expensive player in our combined XI

Arsenal

We found no room for Arsenal’s most expensive player in our combined XI

By Reuben Pinder

Gareth Thomas: ‘All sport has a homophobia problem, but football is worst’

2021 Lions

Gareth Thomas: ‘All sport has a homophobia problem, but football is worst’

By Maddy Mussen

‘The perception of time has changed’: Wenger justifies biennial World Cup plans

Arsene Wenger

‘The perception of time has changed’: Wenger justifies biennial World Cup plans

By Daniel Brown

Yaya Toure picks his best XI of former teammates and it’s utterly bizarre

Five Strikers

Yaya Toure picks his best XI of former teammates and it’s utterly bizarre

By Oli Dugmore

Three siblings who died in violent stabbing in Dublin named

An Garda Síochána

Three siblings who died in violent stabbing in Dublin named

By Dave Hanratty

Here’s the first trailer for the final season of Jessica Jones

Daredevil

Here’s the first trailer for the final season of Jessica Jones

By Dave Hanratty

Load more stories