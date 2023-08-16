‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

She wants eight to 10 children

A mum has gone viral after claiming that her partner gets her pregnant every single year, so that she doesn’t “have to deal with a period.”

In a post on TikTok, soon-to-be mum-of-three Chantel Schnider feeds sweets to her partner as he dances with their two toddlers in his arms.

The writing over the video reads “When he gets your pregnant every year, so you don’t have to deal with a period” and it’s captioned “THANK YOU!”

Since being posted over the weekend, it has racked up 4.4 million views, more than 361,000 likes and almost 20,000 comments.

Schnider and her family have some 661,500 followers on their TikTok account @thealexanderfamilyy, where they regularly share clips from their everyday family life.

Although it’s fair to say the above video was probably posted slightly in jest, the mum did add in the comments that even though her pregnancies have been “absolutely miserable” she still prefers them to menstruating.

She also said that she wants between eight to 10 children.

Many took to the comments to send their good wishes to the family, and shared their own plans for big families.

One person wrote: “I have a 2020, 2021, and 2022 [baby], and due 9/2023. Thank you to my man.”

“I got six,” wrote another, “I get it.”

Another parent added: “Same I’ve been pregnant since 2020.”

Some were more shocked by the mum’s family planning, with one saying: “I couldn’t put myself through this.”

Another said: “Just no.”

When a third person suggested Schnider “could just take birth control”, she replied: “Heck no!”

