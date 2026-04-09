12 watches under £100 on Amazon that are actually worth buying

Don't sacrifice style with these affordable watches

If you're looking for a classic watch that's affordable but stylish then these are 12 options that are under £100.

Many of us might be looking to ditch our smartwatch and its constant notifications for a classic analogue or retro digital watch.

Well, you might be surprised how many options there are on Amazon, with brands like Timex, Casio, Skagen, Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland all featured on the site.

Plus what's even better is that they're all under £100, so you don't need to break the bank to elevate your watch game.

We've put together 12 watches that are available on Amazon, from vintage styles to sport wear that are actually worth buying.

Tommy Hilfiger watch

You can get this Tommy Hilfiger watch for less than £100, with a price mark of £73.22.

The multifunction quartz watch features the brand's logo on the watch face, and comes with a comfortable silicone strap. Plus it's water resistant and can be worn while showering or swimming.

One customer said: "The watch itself is very well made and has some weight to it. But the silicone strap makes it comfy, and durable for every day use."

To shop the Tommy Hilfiger Watch head to Amazon here.

Casio watch

If you want an expensive looking watch without the price tag, then this Casio Quartz Watch could be perfect.

It's priced at £68.22, and has a calendar function, black plastic strap with a buckle, and is water resistant.

Plenty of reviewers agree that it's a 'bargain at this price' and the 'best value for money watch on the market'.

To shop the Casio Quartz watch head to Amazon here.

SKAGEN Signatur watch

This Skagen Signatur watch is ideal if you're looking for a watch that's simple but stylish, and can be worn in professional or casual settings.

It's one of the higher priced watches on the list - but still under the £100 mark - at £91.87.

One reviewer says: "Why pay £100s for a watch when this slim, stylish, lightweight watch is accurate, practical and reliable."

To shop the SKAGEN Signatur watch head to Amazon here.

Timex Men's Easy Reader

This Timex watch features a sleek white watch face and black leather strap, and it's priced at just £46.32.

Reviewers have said it's 'good value' for its quality, with features including quartz movement and a date window.

To shop Timex Men's Easy Reader head to Amazon here.

Timex Easy Reader

Alternatively you can get this Timex Easy Reader with a brown leather strap for £60.

Customers have praised Timex's longevity and value for money, with one writing: "This is my third Timex watch of this particular model. They are brilliant watches for a really great price.

"They have generally given me approximately seven to eight years of use before wear and tear have prompted me to replace them."

To shop the Timex Easy Reader head to Amazon here.

Timberland Goffstown watch

If you're looking for a watch with a unqiue face then this Timberland Goffstown watch could be a good choice.

It's currently priced at £69.93 and features a leather strap, mineral glass face with the brand's logo.

Customers who have reviewed it describe it as 'the best', and a 'beautiful watch'.

To shop the Timberland Goffstown watch head to Amazon here.

Sekonda Quartz watch

If you're looking for a silver stainless steel design that won't break the bank, then you can get this Sekonda Quartz watch for £32.78.

It has a protective mineral glass window lens, and a round brass case to help the watch last, a safety clasp, and up to 50m water resistance.

As well as blue and silver, it's also available in silver and black, which is priced below the £100 price mark.

To shop the Sekonda watch head to Amazon here.

Affute watch

Alternatively, you can get a sleek, all black stainless steel watch for £37.99.

The watch has been crafted with a robust 304 stainless steel case, and a high-quality metal strap that is comfortable, breathable, and skin-friendly.

If you fancy the same design in another colour, then the brand also does all-gold, gold green, black blue, and many more that are all less than £100.

To shop the Affute Watch head to Amazon here.

Timex Pac-Man watch

For those wanting a retro look, you can get this Timex Pac-Man watch for £58.80, which currently marks a 16% discount.

It's available in stainless steel, gold, or black and has an adjustable bracelet to fit a range of wrist sizes.

One customer said: "It is just what I wanted. A simple watch that has a touch of old-school design."

To shop the Timex Pac-Man head to Amazon here.

Casio Vintage watch

Another vintage option is this classic Casio watch for £40.50, which is available in blue, green or grey.

As well as the watch face, it also features an eight-digit calculator so you can ditch your smart phone for those quick calculations.

One customer said in their review: "Lovely quality item. They’ve updated the display style slightly to replace more modern taste but still retains a retro look."

XIAOMI Smart Band 10

If you're after a fitness-focused watch that'll match any outfit then this black smart band from XIAOMI is an ideal choice.

It's priced at just £39.44 and does the same job as a Fitbit or other rivals but without the hefty price tag.

Users can enjoy up to 21 days of battery life, track more than 150 workout types, monitor your sleep patterns and much more.

One customer said: "I was looking for a small, light activity tracker, suitable for an un-athletic person who doesn’t want a bulky watch. For this kind of price, I expected something very basic but I was wrong – this device is way better than you'd expect at the price."

Timex Expedition Acadia

Need an outdoor watch that can also be paired with your everyday wardrobe? Then look no further than Timex's Expedition Camper Watch.

It has a clear, easy-to-read dial that's particularly visible at night, and is built to be long-lasting as well as waterproof.

One customer said: "I wear this watch when working, at the gym and when surfing so it gets lots of use and spends a lot of time in and under the water and is like new. I'm really happy with it and would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheap, light, tough, waterproof watch."