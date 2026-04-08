'This exceeded my expectations'

A 'silent' but effective electric fan has been given a big discount just in time for summer.

The best-selling fan - which has been snapped up more than 500 times in the past month - has been given a limited time discount.

Usually priced at £79.99, the Dreo Silent Standing Fan is now priced at £67.97 on the Amazon website.

It's been designed to cool down rooms while remaining as quiet as possible, as it's said to have a 20dB sound level, which is the equivalent to a quiet whisper or gentle rustling leaves.

The Silent Standing Fan is 42 inches high, and comes with eight preset speeds that you can change with a remote that's included.

Plus there's also an auto mode, which automatically adjusts the fan speeds to adapt to room temperatures.

The fan features a detachable design that lets you easily clean the frills and blades, and you can add fragrances to the built-in aroma pads to keep any given room smelling fresh.

More than 3,000 shoppers have tried and tested the Silent Standing Fan, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five-star review: "This fan has exceeded my expectations, when it said 'silent standing fan go bedroom'! I was sceptical because nothing is ever silent but this fan is silent! Even on the highest setting it is silent.

"You also get 3 discs for essential oils to be put on and this is great, I've got lavender in at the moment to keep me relaxed and it’s keeping my room smelling amazing too!

"The fan cools you down in seconds, because of the the size of it you wouldn’t think the cool air is coming from it. These are brilliant value for money."

Another wrote: "This is the best fan I've ever owned. It’s as silent as a fan could be and even on the highest setting it’s still so quiet compared to every fan I’ve previously owned."

While a third said: "It's not too heavy and it is powerful. But very quiet. It is also easy to set up. I wish I bought this years ago."