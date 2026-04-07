‘Perfect’ hot tub gets big reduction on Amazon in rare discount

'Well and truly exceeded my expectations'

If you're looking for a new addition to your garden this summer then this hot tub deal could be the perfect choice.

The Lay-Z-Spa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa has dropped 21% for a limited time on Amazon.

This takes the price of the number one bestseller from £379.99 down to £299.99, and is £50 cheaper than at rival retailers such as B&Q.

The Lay-Z Spa fits up to four people, and a 120 air-jet massage system, which is an ideal way to destress after a long day.

The tub features a heating system reaching up to 40 degrees - so if the weather takes a turn for the worse, you can still stay warm in the compact tub.

Plus, you don't need to worry about wasting energy or money, as it comes with a fitted energy-saving timer.

It's designed with DuraPlus material and beam construction, so it's comfortable for users, while also withstanding different weather conditions, so you can unwind all year round.

While its freeze shield technology automatically heats the water when the temperature drops below six degrees, which is ideal during the winter months.

The Lay-Z-Spa hot tub has been tried and tested by more than 1,500 shoppers who have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer said: "We bought this at a very good price and wasn't really sure what to expect, but so far it's well and truly exceeded my expectations.

They added that 'if you're a couple it's perfect' adding that fitting four people in the hot tub 'will be a bit snug'.

Another wrote: "We bought this as a little summer splurge. The saving from buying out of season made it to good to miss. Set up was super easy and it filled in less than an hour."

While a third said: "Perfect for this summer. Easy to put up and dismantle and got loads of fun in it."

"My best investment," said another customer. "Not too difficult to assemble. Water warms up to 40 degrees. Bubbles work perfectly. Very comfortable."