Stunning British island will pay you £150,000 to move there

Is it enough money to convince you to pack up and go?

A job opportunity has become available on a remote island off the coast of Scotland with a salary of £150,000.

What’s the catch I hear you ask? Well, you’ll need to be trained in a very specific field in order to be considered.

A GP practice serving the Hebridean islands of Uist and Benbecula off the west coast of Scotland is looking for new doctors to work and live there, and are willing to pay a hefty sum in order to get the right people for the job.

NHS Western Isles posted a very poetic and descriptive job advertisement on their vacancies page, which reads: “From the fishing port of Lochmaddy in the north; to the shimmering beaches of Lochboisdale in the South, the Isles of Uist and Benbecula offer a warm welcome and are teeming with life, activity and culture.

“It is in this unique, safe and idyllic location that a rare and exciting opportunity has arisen for at least five GPs to form a new team as part of a new 2C medical practice. We are ready and excited to welcome GPs to escape the rat race and embrace a more healthy work-life balance with NHS Western Isles.

“The posts will be based in Benbecula Medical Practice, an island scattered with lochs and lochans, endless sea and spectacular seascapes and surroundings. The post holders will be able to use and further develop their skills and experience through the provision of community hospital medical cover, which is also part of this role.”

They’re offering a salary of between £69,993 and £104,469 for the 40-hour week roles, which is roughly 40% higher than similar roles on the Scottish mainland.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also promising up to £8,000 extra in relocation expenses, a remote working allowance of around £1,279 a year, and a ‘golden hello’ payment of up to £10,000 to those moving their life to the island.

If you think it can’t get any better, you’re wrong.

The role also offers a whopping 41 days of annual leave per year.

The ideal candidates for the available positions will be ‘self-reliant and highly-motivated’ and have a ‘sense of adventure and passion for rural medicine’.

Benbecula is small, flat, low-lying and dotted with lochs and lochans and is linked by causeway to the neighbouring Uists.

There is an airport at Balivanich, where there is also the only cash machine on both Benbecula and South Uist. The island is blessed with some cracking beaches, backed sand dunes and the machair typical of the Hebrides.

If you’re looking for a more peaceful and tranquil lifestyle, and you’ve got all of the right qualifications and experience, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime for you.

If you’re wondering what life is like on one of the stunning Outer Hebrides, a couple of TikToker’s have explored the neighbouring islands of Skye and Uist for you.

For those looking to travel to the Hebrides, there are various ways to get there with an airport on Benbecula with flights to and from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The flights run year-round and is provided by Loganair, which is part of the British Airways booking system.

Alternatively there are ferries operated by Caledonian Macbrayne, with five year-round routes.

The lure of remote, island living has become more and more popular in recent years, thanks to the work from home option that many people have continued to avail of following the pandemic.



While this particular role will undoubtedly require a much more hands-on approach and demand a hell of a lot of responsibility, the incredibly lucrative payment package and long list of perks and bonuses will surely be enough to make it worthwhile.

