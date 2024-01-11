Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

Not bad pocket money

An 11-year-old girl who has made thousands from selling toys has decided she is ready to retire and put her feet up.

Pixie Curtis is the daughter of PR guru Roxy Jacenko and has apparently already made a thousands of pounds before she’s even a teenager through her accessory brand, Pixie Bows.

With the help of her mother, she launched a fidget spinner business that she claims has raked in AU$200,000 (£105,000) in just one month.

So, after this storming success, the Australian youngster has decided to retire and focus on her school work.

Speaking to news.com.au, Roxy said: “Pixie has decided to hang her online toy store shoes up to focus on her impending entry into high school…

“In short, over the past few months, we have been discussing the business plans going forward as a family and decided that while it has been an amazing journey starting some three years ago, it was time to refocus with high school just around the corner.

“While the Pixie’s Pix online store will remain, it will go back to how it began in 2011 – as the best destination for children’s hair accessories and hair bows known as Pixie’s Bows – something that we will continue to manage together but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie.”

The mum said that it’s Pixie’s “entrepreneurial spirit” that excites her most about her daughter.

Roxy also said the business would be used to help others, with a government contractor having recenlty purchased $30,000 worth of stock for children’s charities.

Making money seems to be a bit of a family trait as well, as Roxy owns a number of successful communications businesses, and has a £3.6m mansion in Sydney.

She’s previously splashed some of her cash on her daughter as well, sparking controversy after buying her a £193,000 fleet of cars when Pixie was just 10-years-old, the Mirror reports.

Related links:

Entrepreneur schoolboy has made £1,000 from selling sweets