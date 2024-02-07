Search icon

07th Feb 2024

OnlyFans star made her old annual salary in just two days after joining platform

Charlie Herbert

Last year she made 400 times her old salary

A woman has revealed it took her just two days to earn as much on OnlyFans as she did in a year in her old job.

Isla Moon decided to join the subscription-based platform to help make ends meet whilst she was studying psychology and neuroscience at university.

At the time, she had a job as a part-time lab coordinator and research assistant but this didn’t pay particularly well and she needed some extra income.

This was along with the fact that she had $10,000 of student debt.

So, she decided to start making content for OnlyFans and “give it a try.”

She told Business Insider: “I saw that a lot of the models were the typical model that you see on Instagram, and I’m not necessarily that kind of body type. I wanted to prove to myself that I could have success.”

And when a TikTok video to promote her page went viral, she managed to make about $11,000 in just two days, the equivalent of her yearly salary as a lab tech.

At the same time, she was offered a place on a Ph.D. program in a lab she liked. But after seeing how much she could make from adult content, Isla ditched her plans for postgraduate study and decided to try and make a full time career out of OnlyFans.

She said: “It was so hard to decide. I remember I called my mom and I told her, ‘Hi, by the way, I do OnlyFans, what do you think?’ She took it so well and was just so supportive.

“I told myself, ‘you know what? I made my year salary in two days.’ Worst case, I apply again next year if things don’t work out with OnlyFans. But they worked out too well. I never looked back.”

Last year, Isla made almost $5m across two profiles on OnlyFans, more than 400 times her old salary. After the platform took their 20 per cent cut, she came away with just over $4m.

She’s managed to rack up more than 265,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, 195,000 followers on Instagram and 1.7m TikTok followers.

She said she enjoys the freedom her work gives her, explaining that it allows her to pursue her passions of travelling and spending time in nature.

Although she admits she is having to work more than when she was in academia, the advantages of being self-employed outweigh this.

