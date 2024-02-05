OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

“It doesn’t mean I’m more of a wh**e, more of a sl*t, more of a this or more of a that or I’m looser, or have STDs.”

OnlyFans star Billie Beever has spoken out and said she ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’.

The adult entertainer, who has over 160,000 followers on TikTok, replied to a comment from a viewer that claimed ‘men would never wife you but they will take you out and sleep with you, that’s it’.

Rather understandably, Beever hit back at this comment and said that she ‘doesn’t understand’ why they would say that.

However, she maintained that she gets ‘why they don’t wanna date someone like me’.

The OF star said she has probably ‘had sex with with the same or less amount of people that you have,’ but the only difference being that her past exploits are on camera.

Although she explained that she understands that some men wouldn’t want their friends to be able to see that, she maintained that being a sex worker does not mean she is any less than.

“It doesn’t mean I’m more of a wh**e, more of a sl*t, more of a this or more of a that or I’m looser, or have STDs,” she said.

In fact, Beever explained that she has probably been tested more times for STDs than the average person, as the vast majority of sex workers get tested whenever they film content with someone.

Additionally, she said that those who have slept with hundreds of people get a free pass, but because she shares her content she is branded as ‘disgusting’ even though she has slept with ‘way less’.

“You guys all have this assumption that we’re filthy, grotty animals, and like it’s so far from that,” she added.