Search icon

Lifestyle

05th Feb 2024

OnlyFans star ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’

JOE

“It doesn’t mean I’m more of a wh**e, more of a sl*t, more of a this or more of a that or I’m looser, or have STDs.”

OnlyFans star Billie Beever has spoken out and said she ‘doesn’t understand’ why men don’t date ‘people like her’.

The adult entertainer, who has over 160,000 followers on TikTok, replied to a comment from a viewer that claimed ‘men would never wife you but they will take you out and sleep with you, that’s it’.

Rather understandably, Beever hit back at this comment and said that she ‘doesn’t understand’ why they would say that.

However, she maintained that she gets ‘why they don’t wanna date someone like me’.

The OF star said she has probably ‘had sex with with the same or less amount of people that you have,’ but the only difference being that her past exploits are on camera.

Although she explained that she understands that some men wouldn’t want their friends to be able to see that, she maintained that being a sex worker does not mean she is any less than.

“It doesn’t mean I’m more of a wh**e, more of a sl*t, more of a this or more of a that or I’m looser, or have STDs,” she said.

In fact, Beever explained that she has probably been tested more times for STDs than the average person, as the vast majority of sex workers get tested whenever they film content with someone.

Additionally, she said that those who have slept with hundreds of people get a free pass, but because she shares her content she is branded as ‘disgusting’ even though she has slept with ‘way less’.

“You guys all have this assumption that we’re filthy, grotty animals, and like it’s so far from that,” she added.

@billiebeever_ Replying to @DEBT COLLECTOR i dunno how to even explain it. Let bigons be bigons and stop being so hateful towards SW. Thanks xxx #dailymail ♬ original sound – ✨BILLIE BEEVER✨

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer furious after being ‘forced to hold five-month-old baby 12 hours’ on flight

Baby

Influencer furious after being ‘forced to hold five-month-old baby 12 hours’ on flight

By Callum Boyle

‘Time traveller’ provides chilling ‘photographic proof’ that he has visited future

apex tv

‘Time traveller’ provides chilling ‘photographic proof’ that he has visited future

By James Dawson

Little girl breaks down when she gets a doll with prosthetic leg just like her own

Children

Little girl breaks down when she gets a doll with prosthetic leg just like her own

By Laura Holland

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

conspiracy theory

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

By Steve Hopkins

Man who wrongly spent 25 years on death row is shot and killed after being released

Crime

Man who wrongly spent 25 years on death row is shot and killed after being released

By Charlie Herbert

Council in Suffolk accidentally advises residents to visit hardcore porn site

Porn

Council in Suffolk accidentally advises residents to visit hardcore porn site

By Kevin Beirne

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Callum Boyle

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

By Nina McLaughlin

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

Arsenal

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

By Callum Boyle

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

Children

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Spanish journalist explains bizarre reason Gavi plays with laces undone

Barcelona

Spanish journalist explains bizarre reason Gavi plays with laces undone

By Callum Boyle

Raging X Factor fans are accusing acts of miming through the auditions

TV

Raging X Factor fans are accusing acts of miming through the auditions

By Ben Kenyon

Starmer admits proposed Labour ban on second jobs would outlaw the sort of work he undertook as an MP

Boris Johnson

Starmer admits proposed Labour ban on second jobs would outlaw the sort of work he undertook as an MP

By Ava Evans

Chael Sonnen makes absolutely outlandish claim about Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen makes absolutely outlandish claim about Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

By Ben Kiely

Strength training: how often should you change your workout routine?

Bodybuilding

Strength training: how often should you change your workout routine?

By Alex Roberts

Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam in Australian Open victory

Australian Open

Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam in Australian Open victory

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories