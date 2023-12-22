Search icon

Lifestyle

22nd Dec 2023

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Charlie Herbert

Incredible reason this man hasn't put his arm down in 50 years

A man has kept his arm in the air for half a century as a gesture to call for world peace.

Amar Bharati was an ordinary family man living in India in the early seventies, living a modest life with his wife and three children. But one day in 1973, he was hit by an epiphany which prompted him to make a life-changing decision, as he decided become a sadhu.

In Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, this is the term given to a revered religious ascetic who willingly renounces all worldly desires.

Bharati decided that he would devote his life to Shiva, a central deity of Hinduism. As a sign of his unwavering and complete dedication to Shiva, Bharati performed one universally powerful gesture.

He raised one clenched fist in the air as symbol of his faith and a call for world peace, vowing never to lower his hand.

Some 50 years later, and he’s kept his word.

Bharati has since become known as the One-Armed Baba, but the gesture has unsurprisingly resulted in huge personal pain and sacrifice.

After the obvious pain the gesture caused him, his arm has now lost all sensation and the muscles have withered away, History of Yesterday reports.

In a rare interview with Indian media, Bharati explained: “I don’t ask for much. Why do we fight among ourselves? Why is there so much hate and enmity? I want all Indians to live in peace. I want the whole world to live in peace.”

He has since inspired other people in India to become sadhus and adopt similar hand-raising endurance.

Topics:

Religion

RELATED ARTICLES

Despacito singer retiring from music to devote life to Jesus

Daddy Yankee

Despacito singer retiring from music to devote life to Jesus

By Charlie Herbert

Kat Von D gets baptised after renouncing witchcraft and the occult

baptisim

Kat Von D gets baptised after renouncing witchcraft and the occult

By Steve Hopkins

University fires two employees for including their pronouns in emails

America

University fires two employees for including their pronouns in emails

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Simon Sinek’s ‘friends test’ is the easiest way to describe yourself at a job interview

job interview

Simon Sinek’s ‘friends test’ is the easiest way to describe yourself at a job interview

By Alan Loughnane

Our simple test will show you how posh you are

Britain

Our simple test will show you how posh you are

By Alex Finnis

Microsoft “suspending all sales” of products and services in Russia

Business

Microsoft “suspending all sales” of products and services in Russia

By Danny Jones

This common problem could be killing your sex drive, a new study found…

Sex

This common problem could be killing your sex drive, a new study found…

By JOE

Health expert warns about dangers of ‘phubbing’ in your relationship

doctor

Health expert warns about dangers of ‘phubbing’ in your relationship

By Charlie Herbert

Man peels bananas before weighing them to save money

Banana

Man peels bananas before weighing them to save money

By Jack Peat

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

Health

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Lionel Messi believes his best ever goal is one that sank Manchester United fans’ hearts

Barcelona

Lionel Messi believes his best ever goal is one that sank Manchester United fans’ hearts

By Ben Kiely

Thomas Müller considered Man United move as he admits he’d be open to leaving Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller considered Man United move as he admits he’d be open to leaving Bayern Munich

By Simon Lloyd

Jamie Carragher names the three worst Liverpool signings in recent history

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher names the three worst Liverpool signings in recent history

By JOE

Conor McGregor appears in bizarre ‘Man vs Horse’ video

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor appears in bizarre ‘Man vs Horse’ video

By Reuben Pinder

Cheese is the secret to long life according to new research

Cheese

Cheese is the secret to long life according to new research

By Ben Kenyon

Netflix’s latest documentary on doping in sport ‘will blow you away’

Netflix

Netflix’s latest documentary on doping in sport ‘will blow you away’

By Tony Cuddihy

Load more stories