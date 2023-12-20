Search icon

Lifestyle

20th Dec 2023

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

Charlie Herbert

She was asked to ‘squeeze into one seat’

An overweight woman has sparked debate after she revealed she refused to give up her extra plane seat for a toddler on a flight.

In a post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, the 34-year-old explained that she had booked two seats on her cross-country flight because she has been unable to sit comfortably in one seat on flights in the past.

However, there was conflict when a young mum on the flight asked if the woman could “squeeze into one seat” so her toddler could sit in the extra seat.

In the post, the woman wrote: “I am obese. I’m actively working toward losing weight and I’ve made progress – but I booked an extra seat because I’m fat.”

She explained that she was travelling to see family and that she decided to book an extra seat so “everyone can be more comfortable.”

However, after she boarded the flight and sat down, a woman came over “to my row with a boy who appeared to be about a year old.”

The post continued: “She told me to squeeze in to one seat so her son could sit in the other. She told me, not asked. I told her no and that I paid for this seat for the extra space.

“She makes a big fuss over it, which got the flight attendant’s attention. She told the flight attendant I was stealing the seat from her son, then I showed my boarding passes, proving that I had in fact paid for the extra seat.”

When the flight attendant asked if the woman could try and “squeeze in” she once again refused.

Eventually, the flight attendant told the mum to sit with her son on her lap, with the woman saying she got “dirty looks and passive-aggressive remarks from her for the entire flight.”

She admitted that she did “feel a little bad because the boy looked hard to control.”

AITA for refusing to give up me extra seat for someone else’s toddler on a flight that I paid for because I’m fat?
byu/Electrical_Trash_373 inAmItheAsshole

Plenty of Redditors sided with the woman in the comments, with several suggesting it was the mum who was in the wrong for not booking a seat for her toddle.

One person commented: “She’s TA (the a**hole) for not buying a seat for her son and assuming someone else would give up a seat they paid for. Odds are she was hoping there’d be extra seats on the flight so she didn’t have to pay and used the lap thing as a loophole.”

Someone else agreed: “Apparently fat people have to get another seat to fly, but they also have to give up that extra seat for someone else’s child if they want it.”

And a third wrote: “You paid for that seat, it’s yours. An email to the airline asking them to remind their flight attendants to enforce the seat policy would be warranted, too. You asked the FA for help and she told you to ‘squeeze into one seat’ for the unticketed child.”

But not everyone agreed, with one person saying: “If you are so fat that you have to have more than one seat on an airplane then you are selfish. Flights overbook all the time especially during the holidays – how can you justify having two seats to yourself?”

Another wrote: “How much room does a kid take up, seriously? Yeah the mum should’ve bought a seat but that doesn’t mean you have to be selfish and cause two people discomfort.”

Related links:

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

‘I refused to switch seats with old couple on 12 hour flight after I paid for an upgrade’

Topics:

Air Travel,Flight

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

Flight

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

By Charlie Herbert

‘I absolutely refuse to switch my plane seat to help families and couples sit together’

Air Travel

‘I absolutely refuse to switch my plane seat to help families and couples sit together’

By Charlie Herbert

‘I refused to switch seats with old couple on 12 hour flight after I paid for an upgrade’

Flight

‘I refused to switch seats with old couple on 12 hour flight after I paid for an upgrade’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Colder than a witch’s tit’ and other British phrases headed for extinction

British sayings

‘Colder than a witch’s tit’ and other British phrases headed for extinction

By Danny Jones

Mum gives birth to one heaviest babies in UK that weighs the same as a bowling ball

Baby

Mum gives birth to one heaviest babies in UK that weighs the same as a bowling ball

By Kieran Galpin

Over the past few years Jedward hit the gym and got six-packs

Entertainment

Over the past few years Jedward hit the gym and got six-packs

By JOE

PICS: This is what the new updates for Snapchat will look like

Snapchat

PICS: This is what the new updates for Snapchat will look like

By Kevin Beirne

Man miraculously survives being hit by train but is left with half a hand

Injury

Man miraculously survives being hit by train but is left with half a hand

By Charlie Herbert

Meghan Markle’s wedding diary – 8 days to go!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s wedding diary – 8 days to go!

By Ciara Knight

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Everton announces brand new partnership with… Everton

Everton

Everton announces brand new partnership with… Everton

By Simon Lloyd

Patrice Evra shows he’s still the king of social media with dancing panda video

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra shows he’s still the king of social media with dancing panda video

By Simon Lloyd

Novak Djoković denied entry to Australia due to Visa issue

Australian Open

Novak Djoković denied entry to Australia due to Visa issue

By Callum Boyle

Freak injury forces Robert Whittaker to abandon title defence fight at UFC 234

MMA

Freak injury forces Robert Whittaker to abandon title defence fight at UFC 234

By Reuben Pinder

Champions League final 2022: UEFA report finds Liverpool fans ‘were not to blame’

Champions League

Champions League final 2022: UEFA report finds Liverpool fans ‘were not to blame’

By Callum Boyle

Ants can sniff out cancer in humans, study shows

animal

Ants can sniff out cancer in humans, study shows

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories