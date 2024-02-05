Search icon

05th Feb 2024

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

Charlie Herbert

‘Sh***y parents and this is what you get’

A cinema cleaner has urged parents to ‘raise their children better’ after a group of teenagers wrecked a screen.

The member of staff shared pictures of the seats and floor covered in popcorn after a private screening for the group.

They had booked the screen for themselves, but left “20 minutes before their movie ended” according to the poor cleaner who had to deal with the aftermath.

And the cleaner revealed that along with the popcorn the group has also thrown ice slushies at the screen.

The pictures of the disaster scene sparked a debate after they were shared on Reddit.

(Reddit/littleman212)

Some people were angered by the disrespect shown by the teens to workers at the cinema, whilst others thought cleaning up the mess was simply the staff doing the job they’re paid for.

One person wrote: “This is terrible. I can’t stand people that can’t respect others property.”

Another said: “There should be a refundable cleaning deposit for scenarios like this.”

“Wow. That’s awful. I hope they look back in 10 years and feel like huge assholes,” a third commented.

But others didn’t see an issue, with one user writing: “If we kept it clean you wouldn’t have a job.”

(Reddit/littleman212)

Another said “that’s the job” and advised the cleaner to find another job if they didn’t like it.

The vast majority agreed the behaviour was out of order though, and pointed the finger at the teenagers’ parents as well.

“Sh***y parents and this is what you get,” one person said.

A second penned: “Ok if they purchased a private screening then trace them through their credit cards and charge them for damages, ban them from the theater chain. There are ways to hold them accountable. Oh and their sh***y parents too.”

Responding to one comment, the cleaner confirmed the screening and all the popcorn had been paid for by one of the mums.

