29th Jan 2024

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

Joseph Loftus

Everybody showers different.

These are just the cold hard facts one realises when they get into their mid to late twenties.

Some people use their hands to clean, others use a loofah, some have a cloth. Some people take pride in washing their thighs and feet, others think that’s a waste of time.

Some use twenty-five separate products which have been cleverly advertised to them on Instagram, others use one and it’s dish soap.

The point I’m trying to make is, we’re all unique, and that’s okay, unless you’re Jessica Biel.

Jessica Biel has recently kicked up a fuss online after confessing to something that she loves to do in the shower.

Biel, who has two children with Justin Timberlake, recently confessed that there’s one part of her daily routine that she loves to do in the shower.

She explained on TikTok: “I think maybe some of you know this about me.

“But I love to eat in the shower. I love to eat and drink in the shower. Shower appropriate items like cereal or yogurt. Coffee, tea, popsicles. I know, melt factor. But safe, you know, anything drops, you’re good.”

I don’t know about that Jessica.

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

I’m sure we’ll all had a cuppa in the bath or the shower, maybe even the occasional beer, but I draw the line at food and so do a lot of others.

One person wrote: “Do you just stand under a waterfall eating cereal… or how does it work? Do you dump your milk down? Genuinely curious, never heard of this before lol.”

While another said: “That’s very strange.”

A third added: “Is this like a code? Warning of something?”

After her video went viral, Biel took to TikTok again to elaborate: “I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing.”

She added: “The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

The actor advised: “Chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in.

“There you go, enjoy your shower-consuming.”

One person, still left unsatisfied by her follow up, commented: “Still gross.”

