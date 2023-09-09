Search icon

Lifestyle

09th Sep 2023

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

JOE

Dog on plane

The dog was dribbling all over his leg

A couple are demanding a refund after they claim they were seated beside to a “snorting, farting” dog despite paying for premium economy tickets.

Gill and Warren Press were flying from New Zealand from Europe in June and had boarded the long-haul stint between Paris to Singapore when they were surprised to discover an emotional support dog accompanying the passenger beside them.

Gill Press told Stuff: “I heard this noise – a heavy snorting. I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing.

“I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip’.”

Press also claims she overheard the dog owner tell another passenger that he gets anxious when he flies which is why he was accompanied by the dog. However, Mrs Press alleges the dog itself seemed to be in a distressed state.

The couple raised their issues with a flight attendant on board, and were told the only other seats they could take were in the back row of economy to the rear of the plane.

The couple elected to stay where they were, but as the flight progressed, the dog’s presence in the row had become intolerable. According to Press, the dog was farting, and occupying her husband’s leg room because it was too big for its owner’s space.

Press said: “They couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet.

“My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg.”

The couple tried to plead with a flight attendant one more time, who now said they could move to the front of economy as seats had been occupied by cabin crew which were now free.

They were told the airline would be in touch regarding the issue, but the couple alleges there was radio silence for a week.

Mrs Press emailed in a complaint to Singapore Airlines and was offered a travel voucher of £95 per passenger after three weeks.

However, Mrs Press is unhappy with this remuneration and is seeking a full refund.

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson apologised to the couple for “any inconvenience or distress caused by their experience”

The statement continued: “Singapore Airlines endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding the flight. We sincerely apologise that this did not occur in this case, and will work with our airport teams to ensure that this lapse does not occur in future.

“In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, Singapore Airlines will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin where space permits.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

By Callum Boyle

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

Channel 4

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

By Callum Boyle

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

Football

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

You might never walk through a revolving door again after watching this

Turkey

You might never walk through a revolving door again after watching this

By Tony Cuddihy

The best 12 countries to visit, according to a man that’s been to all 198

Travel

The best 12 countries to visit, according to a man that’s been to all 198

By Conor Heneghan

Bride spots a familiar face in the background of groom’s photo from 16 years ago

Life

Bride spots a familiar face in the background of groom’s photo from 16 years ago

By Laura Holland

Widower wins £2.5m country house in raffle after spending years helping disabled people find a home

Charity

Widower wins £2.5m country house in raffle after spending years helping disabled people find a home

By Charlie Herbert

Can you guess which countries these beers are from?

Beer

Can you guess which countries these beers are from?

By JOE

This hilarious McDonald’s drive-thru guy is the most Essex man we’ve ever heard

Joey Essex

This hilarious McDonald’s drive-thru guy is the most Essex man we’ve ever heard

By Ben Kenyon

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

By Lee Costello

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

By Joseph Loftus

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

Football

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

Chelsea

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

If you think our politicians are acting like bratty kids, then this campaign ad is for you

Election 2016

If you think our politicians are acting like bratty kids, then this campaign ad is for you

By Jordan Gold

Jamie Carragher tells Sam Allardyce exactly what he needs to do to be a success at Everton

Everton

Jamie Carragher tells Sam Allardyce exactly what he needs to do to be a success at Everton

By Robert Redmond

Teen switches plane seats after being put between ‘plus-sized’ passengers

Airline

Teen switches plane seats after being put between ‘plus-sized’ passengers

By Steve Hopkins

Putin won’t evacuate Afghans in case ‘militants show up under cover of refugees’

Afghan militants

Putin won’t evacuate Afghans in case ‘militants show up under cover of refugees’

By Danny Jones

Amir Khan says he would “definitely” take on Conor McGregor in MMA fight

Amir Khan

Amir Khan says he would “definitely” take on Conor McGregor in MMA fight

By Simon Lloyd

Israel agrees to ceasefire in Gaza conflict

Israel agrees to ceasefire in Gaza conflict

By George McKay

Load more stories