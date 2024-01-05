Search icon

05th Jan 2024

18-year-old influencer defends relationship with 60-year-old after being called out

Nina McLaughlin

An influencer has defended the 42-year age gap in her relationship

Louise and Dimitrios Fotis have been dating since 2022, and have been open about their relationship on TikTok.

The 18-year-old has taken joy in sharing videos of the pair’s time together, including their gym sessions and holidays.

However, with such a big age difference, it’s not surprising that the duo have come under scrutiny.

Many of Louise’s followers have questioned the legitimacy of their relationship, forcing her to speak out.

On New Year’s Eve, the creator claimed she was taking a step back from TikTok as there was ‘only so much [she] can take as a person’.

“I will still come live and say hello now and again,” she added

“But this has taught me not to be so kind and not let people in. I will tag my backup account for you all. Once again to the good ones. Thank you.” 

@nikeishalouise

Thankyou everyone for your ongoing support but there is only so much i can take as a person. I will be taking a step back, i will still come live and say hello now and again. But this has taught me not to be so kind and not let people in. I will tag my backup account for you all. Once again to the good ones. Thankyou♥️🌻

♬ original sound – 👑Keisha Louise👑

This decision sparked a rush of support from her followers, who defended her from the hate.

“As long as ur both happy ignore what anyone else has to say that’s negative, this is adorable you both look so happy xx,” one person put.

A second said: “Don’t listen to the haters . If he treats you good that’s all that matters xx.”

Louise came back to respond to the comments and explain how she feels about Dimitrios.

“This man has showed me love like no over and treated me like I should be treated. two years and I’ve never felt so secure,” she wrote in one.

 “I’ve never felt love or appreciation as much as I have with this man. Two years and still love him like the day I met him,” she replied to another.

In a third message, she wrote: “Happy is an understatement! Age is irrelevant it’s about what’s in the heart.”

The rush of support for the pair seems to have made a difference to Louise’s feelings on content creation, as she has continued to post content about their relationship on TikTok.

@nikeishalouise

Nothing more. Nothing less. Love is the BEST♥️💙🫶

♬ It Must Be Love by Madness – BRITISH ROCK

Relationships,TikTok

