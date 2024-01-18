Search icon

Health

18th Jan 2024

Doctor issues warning over using your phone on the toilet

It’s time to cut down that precious loo time

A doctor has issued a warning to people who use their phone while on the loo.

We’ve all done it – sat down for a nice long session on the loo, but it turns out it might not be very good for you.

It is reported that on average men spend seven hours each year sat on the bog.

However, The Stomach Doc Dr Joseph Salhab has spoken out and confirmed that this isn’t particularly good for you.

Dr Salhab said that sitting for prolonged periods on the loo can increase your chance of haemorrhoids, which are better known as piles.

He explained that these ‘can be painful and bleed’, so it’s definitely something you want to avoid.

@thestomachdoc Prolonged sitting and straining increases chances of developing hemorrhoids #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #constipation #remedy #guttok #healthtok #hemorrhoids #healthtips #healthytips #naturalremedies ♬ original sound – Dr. Joseph Salhab

The doctor went on to give tips on how to avoid developing the condition.

“Definitely try to limit your phone use while you’re using the bathroom, and you can use a stepping stool,” he explained to his 1.3 million followers.

“Because when you raise your feet it allows easier passage of stool – which is really beneficial.”

Dr Salhab also encourages a diet full of fibre and drinking lots of water to help for easier passage of poo.

“Vitamin C helps as well,” he added. “You can always supplement with fibre such as psyllium husk and add it to your favourite drink.”

