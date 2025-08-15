Search icon

15th Aug 2025

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in PS5 sale

Stephen Hurrell

One of the best horror games of all time has price slashed in sale

It’s got a big discount

It is one of the most celebrated horror games of all time and a new remake has been described as a return to the golden era of horror gaming.

Silent Hill 2, which was first released in 2001 and quickly became one of the most popular horror games of all time, has been remade and it is now cheaper than ever in a PS5 sale on Amazon.

Silent Hill 2 was remade in 2024 as a bleak, grotesque horror that has been updated for modern consoles. The game cost £59.99 for the PS5 version at launch but is now 18% off in an Amazon sale.

Following the story of a man who visits Silent Hill in memory of his deceased wife, the game has stunned horror fans thanks to its unique atmosphere and brutal sequences.

The game features intricate puzzles for the player to solve all set in the oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill. 

It’s one of the best-selling horror games.

A fan of the game, Matthew C, said: “It’s atmosphere and score create a truly unique vibe, it really takes me back to days of the PlayStation 2 (2001-2005 era) the decade when I grew up.

“Truly terrifying, had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. The story is compelling and horrifying, exploring sensitive taboo topics and themes, told through a complex protagonist and the supporting cast of characters.”

Another reviewer added: “The og Silent Hill 2 is one of my all time favs so this was a must buy for me and it did not disappoint at all. Graphics are great, story is still as impactful, the moody atmosphere is still there, the great music is still there and the combat is solid.”

The Amazon sale also includes cult horror hit A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead priced at a bargain £9.99.

Based on the film of the same name the game bucks the trend of poor movie adaptations and has garnered top reviews and a near five-star score on Amazon.

A reviewer said: “No bloat just great mechanics for saying this is a small studio i am honestly impressed.”

You can see all of the discounted horror games here.

