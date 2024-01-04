Search icon

Food

04th Jan 2024

Tesco reveals its most popular meal deal of 2023

Joseph Loftus

Who is eating this?

It’s a dinner time staple isn’t it? It’s hard to resist. It’s a classic. A game changer. Twenty-five different sandwiches, a load of crisps, and a bottle of whatever you want (give or take).

For me right now, I’m thinking chicken and bacon, bag of Quavers, and a Naked smoothie. Gotta be healthy somehow right. Health-kick and all that.

But anyway, enough of me, Tesco have now revealed what all of you folks have been eating over the past twelve months and honestly, it’s an absolute shocker.

Unveiling their top sandwiches, Tesco revealed that in seventh place was the Triple Cheese Sandwich.

In sixth comes the Chicken, Bacon, and Stuffing Sandwich.

In fifth we’ve got a wrap! With the Chicken Caesar holding court.

In fourth we’ve got a tie breaker between the Chicken Club Sandwich and the Hoisin Duck Wrap.

And now we’re down to the final three.

In third place is the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar Sub.

In second, is the Chicken Triple.

And in FIRST PLACE, for reasons unbeknownst to me, is the Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Triple. Who are you people?

Overall, Tesco has confessed that the most popular meal deal was a combo of the Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Triple, McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak, and Regular Coca Cola.

I, for one, am baffled.

What’s your go to?

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Chaos as social media star nearly burns kitchen down during online marathon

close call

Chaos as social media star nearly burns kitchen down during online marathon

By Danny Jones

Tesco is selling massive boxes of 100 Jaffa Cakes for £1

£1

Tesco is selling massive boxes of 100 Jaffa Cakes for £1

By James Dawson

Marks & Spencer are now selling massive 2kg Colin The Caterpillar cakes

birthday cake

Marks & Spencer are now selling massive 2kg Colin The Caterpillar cakes

By Wil Jones

The definitive ranking of every pizza topping known to man

Pizza

The definitive ranking of every pizza topping known to man

By Tom Victor

This cheese advent calendar is sending cheese fans absolutely wild

Advent Calendar

This cheese advent calendar is sending cheese fans absolutely wild

By JOE

Here’s why avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

Here’s why avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

Darts

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

By Callum Boyle

Holidays workers should book off in 2024 to cheat the system and get 56 days off

Holidays workers should book off in 2024 to cheat the system and get 56 days off

By Joseph Loftus

Tributes paid after Olympian Melissa Hoskins dies and husband reportedly arrested

Tributes paid after Olympian Melissa Hoskins dies and husband reportedly arrested

By Nina McLaughlin

Burger King cook who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years buys first home after fundraiser

Burger King cook who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years buys first home after fundraiser

By Joseph Loftus

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

By Callum Boyle

Influencer complains her ‘psycho’ toddler ruined their family holiday

Influencer complains her ‘psycho’ toddler ruined their family holiday

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

Man ‘cuts off both his legs under train’ to claim huge insurance payout

Hungary

Man ‘cuts off both his legs under train’ to claim huge insurance payout

By Charlie Herbert

Plane makes emergency landing after passenger spots burst tyre mid-flight

plane

Plane makes emergency landing after passenger spots burst tyre mid-flight

By Conor Heneghan

Sergio Aguero ‘warned he may have to retire’ over arrhythmia heart problem

Barcelona

Sergio Aguero ‘warned he may have to retire’ over arrhythmia heart problem

By Wayne Farry

Newcastle to host two Saudi Arabia fixtures next month

Football

Newcastle to host two Saudi Arabia fixtures next month

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal fans welcome Bayern late-comers after ticket price protest

Arsenal

Arsenal fans welcome Bayern late-comers after ticket price protest

By Tom Victor

Load more stories