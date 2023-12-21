Search icon

Food

21st Dec 2023

People excited about new ‘must-have’ drink that’s been dubbed ‘baby Guinness in a bottle’

Nina McLaughlin

Party season is officially here

It’s the time to drink, eat and be merry.

We all have our favourite festive tipples, but in recent years there has been one drink that has risen above them all – baby Guinness.

The shot has become somewhat of a phenomenon after growing in popularity in recent years.

Consisting of Baileys Irish Cream liqueur and a coffee liqueur, normally Kahlua or Tia Maria, the drink is normally made in a shot glass and looks incredibly like a small Guinness, hence the name.

The drink is now found in bars all over the country, but many have struggled to replicate the shot at home due to needing to buy 2 bottles of booze.

However, one product on the market has fixed that.

TikToker @mancavebartender shared a video of the ingenious drink, and it quickly went viral amassing over 8.3 million views at the time of writing.

Sheridan’s Coffee Layered Liqueur is the product in question – and it does a pretty darn good job at replicating what you’d normally need to buy 2 bottles for!

He captioned the video: “Baby Guinness in a bottle! How do you pour your Sheridan’s coffee layered liqueur?”

@mancavebartender Baby Guinness in a bottle! How do you pour your Sheridan’s coffee layered liqueur? #Sheridans #coffeeliqueur #sheridanscoffeeliqueur #mancavebartender #dublin #babyguinness ♬ Galway Girl (Live) – The Whistlin' Donkeys

In the comments section, though, he did have something to admit.

“I’m not saying it’s same taste but it looks like a baby Guinness,” he wrote.

However, viewers still maintained that Sheridan’s Coffee Layered Liqueur was still worth a punt.

“I love this stuff! Tried to get it last Christmas but couldn’t find it anywhere,” one commented.

A second put: “OMG I love Sheridan’s this was mine and my mum’s favourite.”

While a third wrote: “I didn’t know they still made this! There was a bottle in every family members house at Xmas when I was a kid in the 90s.”

