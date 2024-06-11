Search icon

Food

11th Jun 2024

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

Jack Peat

Wait, what!

Experts have lifted the lid on one of the most common food misconceptions you are likely to find in the meat-eating world.

The presence of red liquid in rare steak can be pretty off-putting for most people, but most connoisseurs generally agree that it is the best way to eat it.

Speaking to Business Insider, chef Wade Wiestling of Mastro’s Steakhouse explained that too much cooking will invariably leave you with a “less tasty and dryer steak”, while BLT Steak’s Chef Laurent Tourondel concurred, saying ordering rare steak is the best way to keep all the natural flavour we associate with prime cuts of meat.

Dario Cecchini, who famously appeared on Chef’s Table, also errs on the side of rare to medium rare for all the steak he cooks at his wonderful restaurant in Panzano In Chianti.

And not only does it taste better, but there are also health benefits to eating steak rare too!

Eating rare steak gives your body a direct jolt of iron and phosphorus, which are helpful for preventing fatigue.

If you eat a rare steak in moderation, the iron in the meat increases the oxygen in your blood, and the phosphorus provides strength to your bones.

Eating meat in the medium-well/ well-done range, meanwhile, has been linked to high blood pressure.

But if the ‘bloody’ liquid is putting you off from eating it, fear not, the liquid you see on the plate isn’t blood at all.

Blood is removed during the slaughter process and afterwards, very little blood remains in the muscle tissue.

The red liquid is water mixed with a protein called myoglobin, which can have a pink hue.

@ohdavid_ Did you know? 👀🥩 #bbq #cooking #meatlovers #mediumrare #foodie #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Cameron Parker

Interestingly, myoglobin is what separates white meat from red meat. The more myoglobin cells, the redder the meat is.

Most mammals have a high amount of myoglobin and are called red meat. Animals with a low level of myoglobin are considered white meat, these are animals like poultry or seafood.

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Related links:

Topics:

BLOOD,Eating,Food,Steak

RELATED ARTICLES

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

Fast Food

McDonald’s set to launch meal deal where you can pick any three items at bargain price

By Ryan Price

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

Big Mac

McDonald’s announce brand new burger for summer menu

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps

By Nina McLaughlin

Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

Greggs

Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

By Charlie Herbert

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

Fast Food

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

By JOE

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

McDonald’s announces massive Happy Meal shakeup with introduction of four new items

By Nina McLaughlin

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

fish finger sandwich

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

By Charlie Herbert

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories