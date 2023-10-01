Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

A staple selection to have during Christmas

It may still feel like ages away but before you know it, Christmas will creep up on you.

We’ve all seen it for ourselves. Supermarkets putting out Christmas stuff and playing festive tunes in July (okay, maybe more like October, but the point still stands) and people thinking about what food to buy.

Chocolate is an absolute must for Christmas and there’s plenty of selection to choose from. After Eights, Quality Street, Roses but we can all agree that the number one option is Celebrations.

Everybody has their own say on which is the best chocolate and which is the worst chocolate in a box of Celebrations, with one in particular regularly taking last place in the rankings.

That’s not to say everyone doesn’t like them and in honour of those select few that do will have a whole box entirely dedicated to them.

Before you think: ‘yes, Maltesers’ or ‘yes, Galaxy truffle’ you will be disappointed. Instead, it’s an entire box dedicated to Bounty’s.

They were actually removed from the Celebrations box in the run up to Christmas last year after 39 per cent of Brits voted for them to be removed before there was mass uproar at the decision to remove them.

As a way of saying sorry for the removal, Mars have launched the Bounty Centrepiece; a blue and white box stuffed to the brim with coconut-filled chocolate treats.

Discussing the launch, Kerry Cavanaugh, business unit director at Mars Wrigley UK, said: “Last year, Bounty lovers made their voices heard and it’s time we gave something back.

“We hope the Bounty Centrepiece will help ease the pain we caused when we removed Bounty last year. We’re excited to see how these tubs are received…are you a Bounty lover, or a hater?!”

If you’re like me and are partial to a Bounty or two, then this is the festive treat to get this year.

