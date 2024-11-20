Search icon

20th Nov 2024

Lidl launches ‘gravy yacht’ in time for Christmas

Charlie Herbert

We’re gonna need a bigger gravy boat

Christmas is on the way, which means the best meal of the year is on the way: Christmas dinner.

And whilst some of you may faff about with bread sauce and cranberry sauce, we all the know the really essential is gravy.

But there’s never enough is there? You either need a whole armada of gravy boats on your table or need to make endless trips to the kitchen to fill it up again.

Until now.

Lidl have decided the gravy boat needs upgrading, which is why they’ve come up with the gravy yacht.

This flotilla of super-sized vessels will make your Christmas dinner dreams come true.

Last year, Lidl’s gravy sales peaked at one unit sold per second on the 22nd December in the run up to Christmas Day, proving that, in case you weren’t aware, we are a nation of gravy lovers.

The gravy yacht would command the table (Lidl)

Lidl’s exclusive Gravy Yacht range will mean there’s no more rationing of the meaty gold. There will be 100 2 litres ‘yachts’ up for grabs for lucky winners, with 5 exclusive ‘superyachts’ also available to win. These mighty vessels can hold an enormous 5 litres of gravy, perfect for those megafans who can never get enough.

Both the 2 litre yachts and 5 litre superyachts will be available as part of a bundle, containing Lidl Plus coupon for a free jar of Deluxe Gravy Granules and exclusive merchandise items so gravy stalwarts can become the character they always dreamed of: captain of the seven (gravy) seas. All in the name of gravy enthusiasm, fans can don a ‘Captain Gravy’ hat and a stylish nautical neckerchief, because loving gravy isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s an identity.

There’ll be plenty of gravy to go round with the gravy yacht (Lidl)

Missed the boat? Don’t worry—Lidl’s got you covered. Even if you don’t snag a Gravy Yacht or Superyacht bundle, there’s still a chance to win one of nearly 10,000 Lidl Plus Deluxe Gravy Granule coupons, giving plenty of fans a chance to elevate their holiday meals with a free serving of luxury gravy.

For a chance to win one of the exclusive bundles containing the gravy yachts, gravy granules and merch of their dreams, fans can enter the exclusive giveaway by signing up at www.lidlgravyyachts.co.uk, which opens at 10AM on 22nd November 2024 (closing Friday 29thNovember 2024, 23:59).

