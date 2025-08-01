Search icon

Food

01st Aug 2025

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s meals are pretty indestructible

Iceland’s last McDonald’s closed back in 2009, but people have been left stunned after finding out that one of the last meals to be sold in the country still looks in pretty good condition.

The hamburger and fries are still so good looking, in fact, that they are even on display at Snotra House – a hostel in the south of the country.

“The old guy is still there, feeling quite well. It still looks quite good actually,” Siggi Sigurdur, the owner of the hostel, told BBC News back in 2019.

“It’s a fun thing, of course, but it makes you think about what you are eating. There is no mould, it’s only the paper wrapping that looks old.”

The decade-old burger and fries are such an intriguing prospect that the hostel even runs a livestream of the meal on their website, which is said to regularly achieve 400,000 views.

Iceland hasn’t had a McDonald’s since 2009

Despite being a wealthy European nation, Iceland has lived without a McDonald’s on its land since 2009.

For those who are used to seeing the golden arches almost everywhere they go, it seems rather curious that Iceland doesn’t have a single one.

Well, in 2008, the country suffered an economic collapse that left their currency, the Icelandic króna, incredibly weak.

As a result, this meant the imported produce needed under McDonald’s regulations were far too expensive for the existing outlets to continue being profitable.

Following the closure of the beloved chain, Icelanders were introduced to a new outlet called Metro.

Although nothing is ever going to be the same as the classic Maccies, some of the original menu items remain, so Icelanders can still get somewhat of a fix of the popular fast food.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich player Sven Ulreich announces tragic death of six-year-old son 

By Sammi Minion

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

Affiliate

Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival

By Jonny Yates

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

Storm Floris

Exact date Storm Floris set to batter UK with 85mph winds

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

Affiliate

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

By Stephen Hurrell

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

Australia

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Alcohol

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Food

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

BBC

BBC announces major change to weather forecasts

By Sammi Minion

Rock star Dave Edmunds in critical condition after ‘dying in wife’s arms’

Rock

Rock star Dave Edmunds in critical condition after ‘dying in wife’s arms’

By Erin McLaughlin

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

Adidas

This is how you can beat the queue to buy Liverpool’s new kit

By Jonny Yates

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

James Bond

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

By Sammi Minion

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

Adidas

New Liverpool kits 2025/26: Where to buy as orders open

By Stephen Hurrell

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

Adidas

Liverpool confirm exact date Wirtz, Ekiteke and squad will wear new Adidas kit

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Justin Timberlake reveals health diagnosis and ‘debilitating’ battle in emotional post

Health

Justin Timberlake reveals health diagnosis and ‘debilitating’ battle in emotional post

By Harry Warner

‘Fantastic’ noise cancelling sport earphones drop in price by 30%

Affiliate

‘Fantastic’ noise cancelling sport earphones drop in price by 30%

By Stephen Porzio

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune

brooke hogan

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune

By Ava Keady

Hulk Hogan’s official cause of death has been confirmed

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s official cause of death has been confirmed

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

By Charlie Herbert

Jason Momoa stuns fans after shaving off his beard for the first time in six years

Aquaman

Jason Momoa stuns fans after shaving off his beard for the first time in six years

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories