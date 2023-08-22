Search icon

Food

22nd Aug 2023

Football team in Cheddar agrees sponsorship deal with vegan cheese alternative

Jack Peat

The Cheesemen have been handed a full kit refresh too

No whey! A football team in Cheddar is causing a stir after agreeing a sponsorship deal with a vegan rival of its popular namesake cheese.

Cheddar AFC, which is based in the Somerset town where the much-loved cheese is matured in the famous caves, will now be sponsored by a Cheddar-style dairy alternative, Cheddarton.

The players, known as The Cheesemen, will be encouraged to embark on a plant-based journey from today.

As they sport the cheesy new kit, they will also take part in a training session with former professional player, and ex-Lioness, Karen Carney – who is also a vegan.

The sponsorship comes after a study of 2,000 adults who have meat and dairy in their diets found 69 per cent wouldn’t consider going vegan.

Of those, 57 per cent would miss their favourite non-vegan foods too much.

A spokesperson for sponsors, Violife, which commissioned the research to launch its dairy-free Cheddarton ‘cheese’, said: “The idea of switching to a vegan diet can seem like a big leap, and clearly many are worried about how they would feel without some of their favourite foods.

“But going plant-based doesn’t have to mean you no longer get to enjoy them.”

SWNS

The study also found a meat-laden roast dinner is the food non-vegans would miss the most if they were to switch diets, followed by cheese, eggs, dairy milk and bacon.

And while 30 per cent of all those polled reckon they could happily live without meat, almost two-thirds (61 per cent) do not feel they could live without cheese.

As a result, 56 per cent think it is ‘hard’ to be vegan, with almost a quarter (23 per cent) of all plant-based diets ending due to the irresistibility of cheese.

However, despite the reluctance of some to switch to a plant-based diet, 20 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, admitted it is better for the environment.

And nearly one in five (19 per cent) said animal welfare was a convincing reason to go vegan.

Despite this, over two-thirds (69 per cent) feel cheese is an essential part of their diet, with pizza, cheese on toast and lasagne making up respondents’ favourite cheesy dishes.

Of those polled, 60 per cent believe sportspeople need meat and dairy as part of their diet, so ex-Lioness, Karen Carney, is out to prove them wrong.

SWNS

She said: “I turned vegan in 2018 and noticed the positive change immediately both in my health and performance on the football pitch when playing for both club and country.

“The perception of the plant-based diet is that you will miss out on certain foods but thankfully Violife means I never miss out on my cheesy favourites like pizza and cheese on toast.“

Kieran Webster, Captain of Cheddar AFC said: “Living and growing up in Cheddar, cheese is in the players’ blood.

“We know what’s key to making the cheesiest, gooiest dishes around, so if we can go plant-based, switching Cheddar for Cheddarton, anyone can!”

Related links:

Cadbury brings back fan favourite after nine years

Aunt Bessie’s beer set to hit supermarket shelves

Mum shares ‘horrifying’ Creme Egg picture as warning to others

Topics:

cheddar man,Cheese,Vegan

RELATED ARTICLES

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

Diet

Video of freshly cut meat spasming is turning people into vegetarians

By JOE

Vegan Chloe Bailey left in tears after accidentally eating meat

Chloe Bailey

Vegan Chloe Bailey left in tears after accidentally eating meat

By Steve Hopkins

Netflix’s ‘scary’ new documentary Poisoned is making viewers ‘not want to eat again’

Documentary

Netflix’s ‘scary’ new documentary Poisoned is making viewers ‘not want to eat again’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The ‘world’s best wine’ is being sold in Asda for less than a fiver

Food

The ‘world’s best wine’ is being sold in Asda for less than a fiver

By Ben Kenyon

A huge Italian street food festival is coming to Manchester

Food

A huge Italian street food festival is coming to Manchester

By Charlie Herbert

The 50 best chippies in the UK have been revealed

british food

The 50 best chippies in the UK have been revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Magnum has been revealed as the nation’s favourite ice lolly in results that confirm nobody knows what an ice lolly is

calippo

Magnum has been revealed as the nation’s favourite ice lolly in results that confirm nobody knows what an ice lolly is

By Kyle Picknell

Baker refuses to make a gender transition cake for a transgender woman

LGBT

Baker refuses to make a gender transition cake for a transgender woman

By Steve Hopkins

The Queen eats THIS one little treat every day (and we like her style)

Cake

The Queen eats THIS one little treat every day (and we like her style)

By Katie Mythen-Lynch

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

Plane passenger sparks outrage after refusing to swap first class seats with 10-year-old

By Steve Hopkins

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Crime

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Steve Hopkins

Jamie Carragher forensically examines Casemiro’s poor start to the season

Casemiro

Jamie Carragher forensically examines Casemiro’s poor start to the season

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

Tyson Fury explains why all three of his sons have the same name

By Joseph Loftus

Gary Lineker responds to Man Utd dropping Mason Greenwood

Gary Lineker responds to Man Utd dropping Mason Greenwood

By Joseph Loftus

Outrage as Man United drop Mason Greenwood but pledge to help him find new job

Manchester United

Outrage as Man United drop Mason Greenwood but pledge to help him find new job

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Pochettino has hilarious response after being asked if he has ‘lost weight’ in press conference

Football

Pochettino has hilarious response after being asked if he has ‘lost weight’ in press conference

By JOE

A feature film starring Alexis Sanchez is being released in Chile

Alexis Sanchez

A feature film starring Alexis Sanchez is being released in Chile

By Kyle Picknell

Vine: Brazilian Rafael Carioca scores absolute screamer in Copa Libertadores

Brazil

Vine: Brazilian Rafael Carioca scores absolute screamer in Copa Libertadores

By Ben Kenyon

Donald Trump bragged he had ‘tallest building’ in downtown Manhattan in aftermath of 9/11

News

Donald Trump bragged he had ‘tallest building’ in downtown Manhattan in aftermath of 9/11

By JOE

Over 14,000 people sign petition to get Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield axed from This Morning

change.org

Over 14,000 people sign petition to get Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield axed from This Morning

By JOE

Louis van Gaal’s handling of dropping Wayne Rooney may have damaged the pair’s relationship

feature-homepage

Louis van Gaal’s handling of dropping Wayne Rooney may have damaged the pair’s relationship

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Load more stories