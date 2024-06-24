Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

One sauce to rule them all

After decades of making sauces, Heinz has decided that the best idea for its next product was to combine 14 of them.

We’re a nation of sauce lovers, with almost a quarter of Brits (23 per cent) admitting to being obsessed with condiments and more than seven out of 10 (73 per cent) known to use more than one sauce at a time.

Few know their sauces quite like Heinz and no doubt many of you reading this have got at least one bottle of theirs in a cupboard (or the fridge) at the moment.

Now, they’ve decided to make the perfect mix of some of their biggest hitters, taking 14 sauces and combining them into one sauce to rule them all: Heinz Every Sauce.

The company describes it as the “perfect mix” of every sauce in Heinz’s Flavours range and the bottle is complete with a gold scratch label to reveal each contributor to the Every Sauce!

From rich and herby, creamy and tangy, and even warm and spicy, true sauces fans may even be able to taste them all.

For those who think this sounds more like a Frankenstein’s monster of sauces, fear not as each one can be purchased individually.

This sauce spectacle features:

Heinz Burger Sauce

Heinz Garlic Sauce

Heinz Aioli Sauce

Heinz Smokey Baconnaise

Heinz Sweet Chilli

Heinz Chip Sauce

Heinz Saucy Sauce

Heinz Mayoracha

Heinz Mayomust

Heinz Truffle Mayo

Heinz Garlic & Caramelised Onion Mayo

Heinz Curry Ketchup

Heinz Pickle Ketchup

Heinz Smokey Bacon Ketchup

Thiago Rapp, Director of Taste Elevation at Heinz said: “Over the years, we’ve been constantly innovating to meet culinary tastes and trends, and when it comes to sauces at Heinz we can’t deny we’re sauce obsessed. It only felt right to find those out there who are just as obsauced as we are and give them the ultimate sauce to rule them all. If you don’t manage to get your hands on a limited-edition bottle, don’t worry you can experiment with your own version at home using your favourites from the Heinz Flavours range!”

To make sure only the truly obsauced get their hands on a bottle, Heinz is asking fans to take a quiz to be in with the chance to win this game-changing condiment creation. Only 100 bottles will be given away at random to those verified as ‘obsauced’ on June 28, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Visit everysauce.heinz.co.uk from June 24.