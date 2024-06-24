Search icon

Food

24th Jun 2024

Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

Charlie Herbert

One sauce to rule them all

After decades of making sauces, Heinz has decided that the best idea for its next product was to combine 14 of them.

We’re a nation of sauce lovers, with almost a quarter of Brits (23 per cent) admitting to being obsessed with condiments and more than seven out of 10 (73 per cent) known to use more than one sauce at a time.

Few know their sauces quite like Heinz and no doubt many of you reading this have got at least one bottle of theirs in a cupboard (or the fridge) at the moment.

Now, they’ve decided to make the perfect mix of some of their biggest hitters, taking 14 sauces and combining them into one sauce to rule them all: Heinz Every Sauce.

The company describes it as the “perfect mix” of every sauce in Heinz’s Flavours range and the bottle is complete with a gold scratch label to reveal each contributor to the Every Sauce!

From rich and herby, creamy and tangy, and even warm and spicy, true sauces fans may even be able to taste them all.

For those who think this sounds more like a Frankenstein’s monster of sauces, fear not as each one can be purchased individually.

This sauce spectacle features:

  • Heinz Burger Sauce
  • Heinz Garlic Sauce
  • Heinz Aioli Sauce
  • Heinz Smokey Baconnaise
  • Heinz Sweet Chilli
  • Heinz Chip Sauce
  • Heinz Saucy Sauce
  • Heinz Mayoracha
  • Heinz Mayomust
  • Heinz Truffle Mayo
  • Heinz Garlic & Caramelised Onion Mayo
  • Heinz Curry Ketchup
  • Heinz Pickle Ketchup
  • Heinz Smokey Bacon Ketchup

Thiago Rapp, Director of Taste Elevation at Heinz said: “Over the years, we’ve been constantly innovating to meet culinary tastes and trends, and when it comes to sauces at Heinz we can’t deny we’re sauce obsessed. It only felt right to find those out there who are just as obsauced as we are and give them the ultimate sauce to rule them all. If you don’t manage to get your hands on a limited-edition bottle, don’t worry you can experiment with your own version at home using your favourites from the Heinz Flavours range!”

To make sure only the truly obsauced get their hands on a bottle, Heinz is asking fans to take a quiz to be in with the chance to win this game-changing condiment creation. Only 100 bottles will be given away at random to those verified as ‘obsauced’ on June 28, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Visit everysauce.heinz.co.uk from June 24.

Related links:

Topics:

Heinz,sauce

RELATED ARTICLES

Heinz launches Smokey Bacon flavoured ketchup

Bacon

Heinz launches Smokey Bacon flavoured ketchup

By Charlie Herbert

Heinz launches insurance policy for people who always get sauce on them

Food

Heinz launches insurance policy for people who always get sauce on them

By Ryan Price

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

beans on toast

Heinz says you’ve been making beans on toast wrong your whole life

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Aldi offering free beer to replace pints spilled when England score at Euros

Aldi

Aldi offering free beer to replace pints spilled when England score at Euros

By Ryan Price

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

Cadbury

Cadbury is bringing back iconic chocolate bar 20 years after it was discontinued

By Charlie Herbert

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

Food

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

By JOE

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

confectionary

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

By Ryan Price

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

donkey

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

By Nina McLaughlin

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

euros 2024

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

By Jacob Entwistle

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

By Callum Boyle

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

100m

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Joshua wants to open a care home for retired boxers

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua wants to open a care home for retired boxers

By Harry Warner

Birmingham ask for their league game against Wrexham to be played in the US

Birmingham City

Birmingham ask for their league game against Wrexham to be played in the US

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

By Zoe Hodges

Pick your England XI for crucial Slovenia clash

England

Pick your England XI for crucial Slovenia clash

By Jack Peat

Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

By Nina McLaughlin

Here’s everything we know about Jay Slater as search enters second week

canary islands

Here’s everything we know about Jay Slater as search enters second week

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories