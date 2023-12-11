Search icon

11th Dec 2023

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

Charlie Herbert

The warm glow of victory will have to suffice

Sam Thompson will not received a cash prize despite winning this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

On Sunday evening, Made in Chelsea star Sam was crowned the new king of the jungle, pipping former boxer Tony Bellew to the crown.

The pair were the final two, with Nigel Farage having earlier been announced as this year’s third placed finisher following the public vote.

But it was Sam’s infectious personality, unbounded enthusiasm and bromance with Tony that clearly won the public over.

Speaking from the winner’s throne after his win, Sam said he was “really overwhelmed” to be crowned king of the jungle.

He told Ant and Dec: “I didn’t think I was even going to be invited onto this show, let alone be sat here.”

He continued: “I never knew I could be as happy as I am right now, it’s been magical. It’s like a dream I don’t want you to wake me up from. I got asked for my down moments in there and I don’t know, even the moments I felt low I was like ‘I am feeling low in the jungle’.

“There were so many amazing people I never thought I would get to spend time with.”

Despite winning the show though, Sam won’t be picking up any cash prize on top of his appearance fee.

The winners of the each series don’t receive any additional fee for claiming the title, instead sitting safe in the knowledge that they were the Great British public’s favourite.

And, of course, a successful stint on the show usually results in a whole host of new opportunities in the television and radio.

It’s not like the winners really need an extra bit of cash anyway, with the appearance fee being more than enough to make their time in the jungle worthwhile. For example, Farage is reported to have pocketed a staggering £1.5m for his three weeks in Australia.

And contestants reportedly only need to spend 72 hours in camp to pocket their full fee, which will be welcome news for Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, who both dropped out of the show before the public eliminations began.

