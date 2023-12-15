Three GTA games are now available to play on Netflix

Christmas has come early

Three Grand Theft Auto Games are available to play on Netflix on your mobile at no extra cost.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition now available to play through the streaming platform.

The trilogy is made up of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

To find the games, open the Netflix app and then go to the ‘mobile games’ row. Simply choose the game you want to play and this will direct you to the App Store if you’re on an Apple device or Google Play if you’re on Android.

You’ll then be able to download the game for no additional charge.

Play GTA III, Vice City *and* San Andreas on your mobile device at not extra cost from today!



Netflix had announced the games would be coming to the platform last month.

They wrote: “Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on December 14 for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.

“Starting today, fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, featuring the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.”

Netflix concluded their post writing: “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalog of more than 80 mobile games, with must-play titles across all genres adding further value to all Netflix memberships — including through one of the most iconic series in history, without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees.”

Earlier this month, Rockstar released the first trailer for the sixth installment in the GTA franchise.

