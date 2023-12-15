Search icon

Entertainment

15th Dec 2023

Three GTA games are now available to play on Netflix

Charlie Herbert

Christmas has come early

Three Grand Theft Auto Games are available to play on Netflix on your mobile at no extra cost.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition now available to play through the streaming platform.

The trilogy is made up of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas.

To find the games, open the Netflix app and then go to the ‘mobile games’ row. Simply choose the game you want to play and this will direct you to the App Store if you’re on an Apple device or Google Play if you’re on Android.

You’ll then be able to download the game for no additional charge.

Netflix had announced the games would be coming to the platform last month.

They wrote: “Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix on December 14 for Netflix members on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.

“Starting today, fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, featuring the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.”

Netflix concluded their post writing: “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalog of more than 80 mobile games, with must-play titles across all genres adding further value to all Netflix memberships — including through one of the most iconic series in history, without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees.”

Earlier this month, Rockstar released the first trailer for the sixth installment in the GTA franchise.

Related links:

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

GTA 6 will be the first game most of us are legally able to buy

Gamer makes girlfriend sign legal document to let him play GTA 6 non-stop

Topics:

Gaming,Grand Theft Auto,Netflix,Netflix Gaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix viewers work out why subtitles don’t show in Leave the World Behind scene

leave the world behind

Netflix viewers work out why subtitles don’t show in Leave the World Behind scene

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

beverly hills cop 4

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

By Charlie Herbert

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

florida joker

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Name added to This Morning title sequence for heartbreaking reason

book

Name added to This Morning title sequence for heartbreaking reason

By James Dawson

The definitive ranking of the best Christmas movies of all time

Christmas movies

The definitive ranking of the best Christmas movies of all time

By Wil Jones

Pokemon might be about to confirm that classic Professor Oak fan theory

Fan Theory

Pokemon might be about to confirm that classic Professor Oak fan theory

By Carl Anka

Jeremy Clarkson called out for Sean Lock joke on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Jeremy Clarkson called out for Sean Lock joke on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

By Adam Bloodworth

The Little Mermaid live-action trailer has has 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube in just two days

Disney

The Little Mermaid live-action trailer has has 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube in just two days

By Steve Hopkins

The actor ‘in talks’ to play the Genie in Aladdin will be a popular choice with fans

Aladdin

The actor ‘in talks’ to play the Genie in Aladdin will be a popular choice with fans

By Laura Holland

Chelsea looking to sell three first team players

Chelsea

Chelsea looking to sell three first team players

By Callum Boyle

The Pogues set to miss out on Christmas No1 to unexpected group

christmas number one

The Pogues set to miss out on Christmas No1 to unexpected group

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix faces calls to cut offensive scenes from Ricky Gervais’ new-stand-up show

Netflix faces calls to cut offensive scenes from Ricky Gervais’ new-stand-up show

By Joseph Loftus

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

Football

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

By Callum Boyle

Howard Webb says it would be ‘foolish’ to get rid of VAR

Football

Howard Webb says it would be ‘foolish’ to get rid of VAR

By Callum Boyle

Hermès heir is giving his £9bn fortune to his gardener

Hermès heir is giving his £9bn fortune to his gardener

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Thierry Henry had some interesting things to say about possibly replacing Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

Thierry Henry had some interesting things to say about possibly replacing Arsene Wenger

By Matthew Gault

Tyson Fury didn’t wait long to offer his two cents on Anthony Joshua’s victory

Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury didn’t wait long to offer his two cents on Anthony Joshua’s victory

By Darragh Murphy

Easah Suliman: “I’ve grown as a person through all that’s happened. I’m doing things I didn’t do before”

Easah Suliman

Easah Suliman: “I’ve grown as a person through all that’s happened. I’m doing things I didn’t do before”

By Simon Lloyd

This quiz will determine what you look like hungover

Drink

This quiz will determine what you look like hungover

By Declan Cashin

Watch this Serie A player score direct from a corner

Atalanta

Watch this Serie A player score direct from a corner

By Tom Victor

Rivals fans have decided to ‘Unite against Mourinho’ – and even designed cringeworthy badges

Jose Mourinho

Rivals fans have decided to ‘Unite against Mourinho’ – and even designed cringeworthy badges

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories