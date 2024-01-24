Third series of ‘gritty’ crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score set to be released this year

“I’m hooked.”

Viewers will be excited to hear that the third season of Kin is expected to air later this year.

The Irish show has won the hearts of viewers after it aired for the first time back in 2021.

It follows the story of the Kinsella family, and their tense partnership with crime lord Eamon Cunningham.

It features a stellar cast, including Ciaran Hinds, Emmett J Scanlan and Aidan Gillen.

You can check out the season 1 trailer below:

It has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

It was recently announced that the second series of the hit Irish crime drama Kin is finally coming to UK screens, just months after the first season landed on our shores.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

She added:”Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

An air date for the second season is yet to be confirmed, but it’s exciting to know it’s on the way nevertheless.

Viewers are thrilled about the prospect, with the first series having made a huge impression on viewers.

“If you’ve not watched #Kin on BBC iplayer watch it. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Anyone stuck for something to watch, try Kin on BBC iPlayer unreal telly.”

While a third said: “Kin on BBC iPlayer, what a show, unbelievable.”

And for those who are waiting on season 3, it is expected to air later this year.

Considering both previous seasons were released in September, an autumn release date looks likely, although we are yet to get confirmation on this.