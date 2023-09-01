Search icon

01st Sep 2023

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

Tom Todhunter

And it will be truly terrible.

Barbie and Oppenheimer were released the same day this summer, with the pair of movies proving to be massively successful both critically and commercially.

In regards to the latter, the incredible box office earnings of the two blockbusters was no doubt helped by the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

The fact that the two films arrived in cinemas together on 21 July and that they were so radically different from each other – one being a light fantasy comedy, the other being a dark historical epic – sparked much internet chatter and led to many viewers going to see the pair as part of a double bill.

In fact, Barbenheimer has been such a phenomenon that one brave motion picture production company is actually going to make a movie inspired by it titled Barbenheimer.

And it sounds truly terrible.

Barbenheimer

Coming from Full Moon Pictures – which is headed by B-movie veteran Charles Band (best known for producing ’80s cult flicks From Beyond and Trancers) – the plot synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

“Deep within Dollsville, a group of fed-up female dolls, led by the brilliant Dr. Barbenheimer build an atomic bomb. Their mission? To bring down the patriarchy once and for all. But as the battle of the sexes swells, will Barbenheimer and her bevy of beauties end up blowing up more than they bargained for?”

Currently in pre-production, JoBlo reports that Barbenheimer – which does not have a listed writer or director yet – is set to begin shooting next month and is aiming for a Christmas 2023 release via Prime Video.

It is one of several movies that has been released or is set to be released by Full Moon Pictures in 2023, alongside such titles as Demonic Toys: Jack Attack and Subspecies V: Blood Rise.

There is currently no trailer for the, ahem, hotly anticipated movie, but hopefully that will change soon.

