A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 29 April) is The Kid, the star-studded 2019 Western directed by Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil).

Set in the 19th century in the old West, the film follows a young boy named Rio (Jake Schur) and his teenage sister, Sara (Leila George, Disclaimer), who go on the run across the American Southwest to escape from their violent uncle (an unrecognisable Chris Pratt, Jurassic World).

“Along the way, Rio encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan, American Primeval) and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke, Training Day),” the plot synopsis reads.

“He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse,” the plot synopsis reads.

The Kid also co-stars D’Onofrio, as well as his Full Metal Jacket castmate Adam Baldwin.

And though the movie earned mixed reviews from critics upon release, some praised the film for its performances, cinematography, as well as its new take on the Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett story.

The Kid is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm. It was also recently added to Netflix.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Bad Neighbours – Comedy Central – 9pm

The very funny comedy in which Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play a happily married couple who discover to their horror that the house next door has been bought by a rowdy college fraternity (headed by Zac Efron).

Angel Has Fallen – Film4 – 9pm

The third and most recent film in the Gerard Butler ‘Has Fallen’ series.

The Big Man – Film4 – 11.20pm

A 1990 Liam Neeson drama, in which he plays an unemployed Scottish miner forced into the world of bare-knuckle boxing to make ends meet.