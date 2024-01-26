The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383

Tick off another week, Friday has swung back round again

We cater for all IQs at the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. Some weeks you’ll be treated to a round on celebrity chins or blurred crisp packets, other weeks will feature some more traditional hard-core quizzing rounds.

This week feels like the latter, with some global knowledge required for a round about landmarks from across the world, before a round about famous authors. Just try and transport yourself back to the days of GCSE English and geography, and you should be fine.

If you’re not, then don’t worry – it’s just a quiz, and you’ll probably smash whatever silliness is thrown your way next week.

Away with you!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the boiling point of water in Celsius? 50 degrees 212 degrees 100 degrees Correct! Wrong! What is the capital of South Korea? Seoul Hanoi Incheon Correct! Wrong! Which residence on Downing Street does the chancellor usually live in? 10 Downing Street 5 Downing Street 11 Downing Street Correct! Wrong! Who wrote Pride and Prejudice? Emily Brontë Agatha Christie Jane Austen Correct! Wrong! Which of these scientific fields did Marie Curie NOT win a Nobel prize in? Biology Chemistry Physics Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Liverpool and Chelsea will contest this season's League Cup final, but who won last year's edition of the competition? Arsenal Manchester United Manchester City Correct! Wrong! How many games did England win in the 2023 Six Nations? Four Three Two Correct! Wrong! Which of these horse races will take place first in 2024? The Grand National The Cheltenham Gold Cup The Derby Correct! Wrong! What is it called when a batsman is out for zero in cricket? A duck A goose A hen Correct! Wrong! In baseball, how many strikes constitute a strikeout? Three Two Four Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these actors received an Oscar nomination for their performance in Barbie? Ryan Gosling Will Ferrell Margot Robbie Correct! Wrong! Who set a record this week for the most Brit Award nominations for an artist in a single year? Dua Lipa Fred again... Raye Correct! Wrong! Which actor is playing Tom Ripley in an upcoming Netflix series based on The Talented Mr. Ripley? Paul Mescal Jamie Dornan Andrew Scott Correct! Wrong! What is the highest grossing animated film of all time? Frozen 2 Incredibles 2 Finding Dory Correct! Wrong! When was the first Pokémon video game released? 2000 1996 2002 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Where in the world?



Where would you find the Taj Mahal? Bangladesh Pakistan India Correct! Wrong! Where would you find the Burj Khalifa? Oman Qatar United Arab Emirates Correct! Wrong! Where in the world would you find the Ponte Vecchio Bridge? Spain Italy Switzerland Correct! Wrong! Where would you find the ancient city of Petra? Jordan Morocco Afghanistan Correct! Wrong! Where would you find the Terracotta Army? Vietnam Japan China Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Authors



Who is this author? Philip Pullman Neil Gaiman Stephen King Correct! Wrong! Who is this author? Jacqueline Wilson Sue Heap Cathy Cassidy Correct! Wrong! Who is this author? Harper Lee Hilary Mantel Margaret Atwood Correct! Wrong! Who is this author? William Golding George Orwell J.R.R. Tolkien Correct! Wrong! Who is this author? John Steinbeck Ian Fleming Ernest Hemingway Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE pub quiz week 383 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

Related links:

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

Anything over 16 is a fantastic score in our Euro 2012 quiz

QUIZ: Can you name these classic heavy metal albums?