The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 383

Tick off another week, Friday has swung back round again
We cater for all IQs at the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. Some weeks you’ll be treated to a round on celebrity chins or blurred crisp packets, other weeks will feature some more traditional hard-core quizzing rounds.
This week feels like the latter, with some global knowledge required for a round about landmarks from across the world, before a round about famous authors. Just try and transport yourself back to the days of GCSE English and geography, and you should be fine.
If you’re not, then don’t worry – it’s just a quiz, and you’ll probably smash whatever silliness is thrown your way next week.
Away with you!
