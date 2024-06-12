Search icon

12th Jun 2024

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Ryan Price

The raunchy series dropped on the streaming platform earlier this year.

A number of Netflix users have described feeling ‘sickened’ after watching the opening episode of a series, with some even threatening to ‘cancel their subscription’.

Supersex, which was released on Netflix UK on 6th March, tells the story of the life and career of Rocco Siffredi, an Italian adult film star who has appeared in more than 1,300 porn videos and is dubbed ‘the godfather of rough sex’.

With Alessandro Borghi playing Siffredi, the series looks at how Siffredi went from being Rocco Tano, a “simple guy from Ortona” in central Italy, to becoming the “most famous pornstar in the world.”

The show is action-packed with drama, moaning, fights, partying, heavy breathing, explosions and a fair amount of skin on show.

The series also stars Adriano Giannini as Rocco’s half-brother Tommaso; Saul Nanni, who plays a younger Rocco, and Gaia Messerklinger as female Italian porn star, Moana Pozzi.

“Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world’s greatest porn star,” Netflix’s official synopsis reads.

The streaming giant is no stranger to airing content on risqué subjects, having previously released Money Shot: The Pornhub Story last year and the controversial 365 Days trilogy.

While Supersex has been rated by Netflix strictly for viewers aged 18 and over, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their disgust over the ‘inappropriate’ content released by the steaming giant on social media.

Several people complained about the addition of such sexual content to the platform, and threatened to delete the app in order to protect their children.

In the comments section underneath the trailer, one user wrote: “Now we have porn on Netflix as well? Cancelling account while we speak, my kids can’t see this.”

Another commenter questioned the mainstream acceptance of such explicit content: “Are we just making porn mainstream now? It’s pretty sickening that there is no warning on explicit content like this. Yet women who post a picture breastfeeding are flagged.

“This should be a separate category on Netflix if you want to put stuff like this out,” they added.

Topics:

Graphic,Netflix,Sex Scenes,TV

