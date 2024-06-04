Search icon

04th Jun 2024

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

Charlie Herbert

sydnie christmas

The singer won the 17th series of Britain’s Got Talent at the weekend

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has said claims that her win was a ‘fix’ are ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘soul destroying.’

On Sunday evening, the final of the 17th series of the ITV show took place, as 11 acts competed for the the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The finalists this year included a choir, a magician, a Ghanaian dancing duo and a Japanese skipping group.

But it was singer Sydnie Christmas who won the crown, with magician Jack Rhodes finishing in second, whilst dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa were third.

Sydnie performed a show-stopping rendition of musical classic ‘Over the Rainbow’ and became the first solo female singer to win Britain’s Got Talent.

But some were unhappy with her victory, claiming that the 28-year-old was a professional singer and that it was therefor unfair for her to have taken part in the show.

Meanwhile, others reckoned the final was a ‘fix’ and that producers had engineered the singer’s win by making her perform last in the final.

Sydnie has now responded to the backlash, saying that the doubt about the legitimacy of her win has ‘breaks my heart.’

Speaking to Metro, she opened up about how the reaction from the public has been ‘soul-destroying’ for her.

“I’m new to all the attention,” she said, adding that the claims that the final was fixed were “just not true.”

“Everything has been genuine and I’ve said my truth so saying it’s not is questioning me. There’s nothing that breaks my heart more than to see [the doubt],” Sydnie continued.

“It makes me feel really c****y. It’s soul-destroying but there’s nothing I can do to change their minds so I’ve had to separate myself.”

She added: “I’d love to speak to them but they are so angry so there’s nothing more I can do.”

During the final, BGT judge Simon Cowell refuted claims that Sydnie was a professional, saying that none of the acts in the final were.

Whilst Sydnie has previously had a career in musical theatre, having performed in productions such as Grease and Starlight Express, she said BGT was her final shot at success.

She explained that on New Year’s Eve she had “almost thrown in the towel” and that her family had told her it was no longer a viable career.

She continued: “It just wasn’t sustainable and I had given it a good go. But then I got onto BGT.

“It just shows that when you’re at the point of throwing in the towel, it is your time.”

