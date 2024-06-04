Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

The Love Island villa just got a bit more reem

Love Island fans were left stunned after Joey Essex was revealed as a contestant on this year’s series.

On Monday night, the 2024 series of the hit dating show got underway, as viewers were introduced to a fresh batch of contestants looking for love in the villa.

But for the first time, a celebrity has entered the villa, as Joey was introduced to the contestants by host Maya Jama.

The 33-year-old, who shot to stardom on The Only Way Is Essex, said he was taking part in the show because he is “extremely single right now.”

During last night’t episode, Jama told contestants: “Well it’s good to see you’re all settled in, as you know you are in Love Island, you must always expect the unexpected.

“So please welcome Joey.”

ITV has said he is the first ever “celebrity contestant” to take part in Love Island.

The only way is… Essex 🔥 The #LoveIsland Villa just got a bit more ‘reem’ as Joey Essex has arrived to find his future wife ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xf0C9nFWNE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2024

The bombshell reveal left viewers gobsmacked at home, with many taking to social media to voice their surprise.

One person wrote: “Joey Essex coming in as a bombshell in love island was not on my 2024 bingo card.”

Another exclaimed: “LMAOOO WHAT IS JOEY ESSEX DOING ON LOVE ISLAND???”

“Joey Essex as the first bombshell this season has hit hard,” a third commented.

Someone else said: “I don’t know what’s more weird, Joey Essex being on Live Island or him being 33.”

The Sun reports that it was Essex’s choice to apply for the show, with ITV bosses then working had to keep his involvement under wraps.

Speaking to the paper, he said: “I feel like Joey Bond, ‘the name’s Essex, Joey Essex’. It felt like a military operation, not even the journey itself but the process of even getting through the application process and to this point… I’m extremely single right now, so I’m praying that I’m going to walk out of the villa hand in hand with the love of my life, that’s my main aim and all I care about.”

Since rising to fame on TOWIE, Essex has appeared in a number of reality shows, including I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef and Dancing On Ice.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX on Tuesday.

Related links:

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Crime drama labelled ‘greatest Irish series ever’ is available to watch in UK

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British