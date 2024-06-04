Search icon

Entertainment

04th Jun 2024

Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

Charlie Herbert

joey essex

The Love Island villa just got a bit more reem

Love Island fans were left stunned after Joey Essex was revealed as a contestant on this year’s series.

On Monday night, the 2024 series of the hit dating show got underway, as viewers were introduced to a fresh batch of contestants looking for love in the villa.

But for the first time, a celebrity has entered the villa, as Joey was introduced to the contestants by host Maya Jama.

The 33-year-old, who shot to stardom on The Only Way Is Essex, said he was taking part in the show because he is “extremely single right now.”

During last night’t episode, Jama told contestants: “Well it’s good to see you’re all settled in, as you know you are in Love Island, you must always expect the unexpected.

“So please welcome Joey.”

ITV has said he is the first ever “celebrity contestant” to take part in Love Island.

The bombshell reveal left viewers gobsmacked at home, with many taking to social media to voice their surprise.

One person wrote: “Joey Essex coming in as a bombshell in love island was not on my 2024 bingo card.”

Another exclaimed: “LMAOOO WHAT IS JOEY ESSEX DOING ON LOVE ISLAND???”

“Joey Essex as the first bombshell this season has hit hard,” a third commented.

Someone else said: “I don’t know what’s more weird, Joey Essex being on Live Island or him being 33.”

The Sun reports that it was Essex’s choice to apply for the show, with ITV bosses then working had to keep his involvement under wraps.

Speaking to the paper, he said: “I feel like Joey Bond, ‘the name’s Essex, Joey Essex’. It felt like a military operation, not even the journey itself but the process of even getting through the application process and to this point… I’m extremely single right now, so I’m praying that I’m going to walk out of the villa hand in hand with the love of my life, that’s my main aim and all I care about.”

Since rising to fame on TOWIE, Essex has appeared in a number of reality shows, including I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef and Dancing On Ice.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX on Tuesday.

Related links:

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Crime drama labelled ‘greatest Irish series ever’ is available to watch in UK

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

Joey Essex,Love Island,love island 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Love Island release date confirmed and it’s much sooner than expected

Love Island

Love Island release date confirmed and it’s much sooner than expected

By Charlie Herbert

Full lineup revealed for Love Island all-star show

Love Island

Full lineup revealed for Love Island all-star show

By JOE

BBC warn presenter after he called cricketer ‘little Barbie’ live on air

barbie movie

BBC warn presenter after he called cricketer ‘little Barbie’ live on air

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

By Nina McLaughlin

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

By JOE

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Football

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

By Callum Boyle

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

UK weather

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

By Charlie Herbert

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

Football

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

England (football)

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

By Charlie Herbert

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories