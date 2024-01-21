Bradley Walsh mortified after The Chase’s Fanny Chmelar surprises him in bed

‘Please welcome Fanny Chmelar’

Bradley Walsh has finally been faced with his arch nemesis, Fanny Chmelar, a full 13 years after Walsh’s struggled to pronounce her name back in 2011 on The Chase.

The moment has since gone down in the echelons of television history however now Walsh has had to face his fears, being set upon by Chmelar completely unexpectedly, while Walsh was in bed.

The incredible moment took place on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show when the comedian surprised Bradley in bed before asking him a handful of questions, one of which was: “In what sport does Fanny Chmelar compete?”

Bradley was quick to answer, saying “skiing” before adding that he would take the viral moment to his grave.

McIntyre then said: “Please welcome Fanny Chmelar”. Bradley gasped: “No!” but his fate was sealed and in walked Fanny Chmelar who seemed to find the whole thing rather hilarious before confirming that her name was actually pronounced Schmee-ler.

Naturally viewers were left in hysterics.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: “Fanny Chmelar surprising Bradley Walsh in bed is peak Saturday night TV.”

Another added: “I am howling with Bradley Walsh meeting Fanny Chmeler whilst he’s in bed on the Michael McIntyre show.”

A third posted: I think Michael McIntyre surprising Bradley Walsh with Fanny Chmelar is up there some of the best TV I’ve ever see.”

