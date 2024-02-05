Search icon

Entertainment

05th Feb 2024

BBC confirms release date for second series of acclaimed crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Charlie Herbert

release date for kin season 2

‘Unreal telly’

The BBC has revealed when the second series of a gritty crime drama which received rave reviews will be arriving on our screens.

Irish series Kin follows the story of the Kinsella family, and their tense partnership with a drug cartel and crime lord Eamon Cunningham.

The AMC drama features a stellar cast, including Ciaran Hinds, Emmett J Scanlan and Aidan Gillen, with the first series arriving on UK screens a few months ago.

You can check out the season 1 trailer below:

Earlier this year, it was announced that the second series of the show would be getting a UK release, it’s now been confirmed that this will be on Tuesday, February 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

She added:”Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

The show has received critical acclaim since its release in 2021, and holds a perfect score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brits are thrilled about the prospect of a new series on their screens, with the first one having made a huge impression on viewers.

“If you’ve not watched #Kin on BBC iplayer watch it. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Anyone stuck for something to watch, try Kin on BBC iPlayer unreal telly.”

While a third said: “Kin on BBC iPlayer, what a show, unbelievable.”

There’s even better news for fans as well, with a third season of Kin having reportedly already been film and a fourth commissioned by RTÉ.

The first two episodes of season 2 of Kin will air on BBC One at 22:40 and 23:30 on February 13, and will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

Related links:

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

Topics:

Aidan Gillen,BBC,BBC crime drama,crime drama,kin

RELATED ARTICLES

Jonnie Irwin bought his sons presents for their 18th birthdays before he died

BBC

Jonnie Irwin bought his sons presents for their 18th birthdays before he died

By Nina McLaughlin

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

BBC

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

By JOE

Jonnie Irwin’s family issue heartbreaking statement after his death aged 50

BBC

Jonnie Irwin’s family issue heartbreaking statement after his death aged 50

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Great news because Luther is coming back for more episodes

TV

Great news because Luther is coming back for more episodes

By Paul Moore

The best Batman movie of the last ten years is now on Netflix

anime

The best Batman movie of the last ten years is now on Netflix

By Wil Jones

The first trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina goes seriously dark and creepy

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The first trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina goes seriously dark and creepy

By Wil Jones

House of the Dragon viewers left traumatised by ‘harrowing’ finale birth scene

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon viewers left traumatised by ‘harrowing’ finale birth scene

By Tobi Akingbade

Love Island star rushed to hospital hours before Christmas

Christmas

Love Island star rushed to hospital hours before Christmas

By Keeley Ryan

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Derry Girls is now filming

Derry Girls

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Derry Girls is now filming

By Paul Moore

Mercedes may bring F1 world champion out of retirement to replace Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Mercedes may bring F1 world champion out of retirement to replace Lewis Hamilton

By Callum Boyle

Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys

Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys

By Nina McLaughlin

Chelsea fans left stunned by Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea fans left stunned by Ben Chilwell’s post-match interview

By Callum Boyle

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

Celine Dion

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift announces new album after record-breaking Grammys win

Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift announces new album after record-breaking Grammys win

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Arsenal

Jamie Carragher scolds Martin Ødegaard for his celebrations after Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

VIDEO: Scotland international faces suspension after “testicle grabbing” incident

Glasgow

VIDEO: Scotland international faces suspension after “testicle grabbing” incident

By Kevin Beirne

One-year-old tragically killed by four-inch hail stone during Spanish storm

Catlan

One-year-old tragically killed by four-inch hail stone during Spanish storm

By Kieran Galpin

Señor Serenity escapes madness to earn vital win

Juan Mata

Señor Serenity escapes madness to earn vital win

By Nooruddean Choudry

Understanding Jeff Bezos’ ludicrous level of wealth

Amazon

Understanding Jeff Bezos’ ludicrous level of wealth

By Oli Dugmore

Liverpool “Spice Boy” calls out Jamie Carragher for a fight, gets the Danny Simpson treatment

Jamie Carragher

Liverpool “Spice Boy” calls out Jamie Carragher for a fight, gets the Danny Simpson treatment

By Darragh Murphy

Conor McGregor’s £2m pub petrol bombed in shocking attack

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s £2m pub petrol bombed in shocking attack

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories