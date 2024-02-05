BBC confirms release date for second series of acclaimed crime drama with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

‘Unreal telly’

The BBC has revealed when the second series of a gritty crime drama which received rave reviews will be arriving on our screens.

Irish series Kin follows the story of the Kinsella family, and their tense partnership with a drug cartel and crime lord Eamon Cunningham.

The AMC drama features a stellar cast, including Ciaran Hinds, Emmett J Scanlan and Aidan Gillen, with the first series arriving on UK screens a few months ago.

You can check out the season 1 trailer below:

Earlier this year, it was announced that the second series of the show would be getting a UK release, it’s now been confirmed that this will be on Tuesday, February 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said of the show: “All I will say is if you found the first series exciting and engrossing, just wait until you see the twists and turns in series two!”

She added:”Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications.”

Jennifer Ebell, Executive Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales and Acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: “Season two of this family crime drama is explosive and we are pleased the BBC joins the growing number of our international partners.”

The show has received critical acclaim since its release in 2021, and holds a perfect score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brits are thrilled about the prospect of a new series on their screens, with the first one having made a huge impression on viewers.

“If you’ve not watched #Kin on BBC iplayer watch it. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Anyone stuck for something to watch, try Kin on BBC iPlayer unreal telly.”

While a third said: “Kin on BBC iPlayer, what a show, unbelievable.”

There’s even better news for fans as well, with a third season of Kin having reportedly already been film and a fourth commissioned by RTÉ.

The first two episodes of season 2 of Kin will air on BBC One at 22:40 and 23:30 on February 13, and will also be available to watch on iPlayer.

