Search icon

Entertainment

25th Feb 2024

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Charlie Herbert

Antiques Roadshow host refuses to value item because of distressing history

He told the mother and daughter that ‘no price’ could be put on the medallion they brought in

An Antiques Roadshow expert once refused to put a price on an item brought onto the show due to its distressing past.

Back in 2021, the much-loved BBC show visited Newby Hall in Yorkshire for an episode.

When a mother and daughter brought in a medallion though, antiques expert Mark Smith told them they wouldn’t be getting a valuation on it due to its history.

Giving some background information about the medallion, the mother explained: “Unfortunately my mum passed away in February this year and while we were sorting out her things we came across the medal that belonged to my grandad Tommy, which was her father.

“So it’s all been a bit of a mystery because we couldn’t find out why he actually got the medal.”

They went on to reveal that Tommy used to also travel to Austen in Belgium.

The mother and daughter brought the medallion onto the Antiques Roadshow (BBC)

Smith pointed out to the woman that the medal was created in 1955, so her grandad wouldn’t have been “awarded” the medal.

Instead, he explained that Tommy was likely given the item as a “present,” the Express reports.

He said: “It’s something that he does on a yearly basis, as far as I can work out, where he is taking back old soldiers. And the group in Belgium that he has affiliated himself with are a very rare group of people, because they are concentration camp survivors.”

Smith explained that the medallion was given to people who survived the Holocaust and escaped concentration camps, and because of this he wouldn’t be able to give it a valuation.

Antiques expert Mark Smith explained the item was given to people who had survived Nazi concentration camps during World War Two (BBC)

Speaking about what what the camp would have been like, Smith continued: “It had two gas chambers, it had firing post to execute people, it had gallows to hang people and it had torture chambers and it’s still there.

“Now your medallion is the 10th-anniversary medal for the liberation of concentration camps and they were given to people, Belgians, who had been in concentration camps.

“So the medal you actually have, on this side the front of it shows a prisoner wearing a concentration camp uniform.”

The medal shows a person in concentration camp uniform (BBC)

Looking at the back of the medallion, the expert said the symbol of a triangle and B was sewn on to the prisoner’s uniform to show they were Belgian.

The colour of the triangle was also significant.

“If the triangle is yellow you’re Jewish, if it’s black you’re a political prisoner, and if it’s pink it’s a homosexual, it’s a terrible regime,” he told them.

“Now in 1955 a programme was started to record the names of everyone who perished in the Holocaust and they’re still doing it today.

“I think they’re up to about four million names now but that’s when it started and I have a feeling that’s what this is.”

The woman had also brought a picture of a man with her, and Smith explained that this was in fact the man who had given her grandfather the medal.

He continued: “It’s actually signed that he was in the underground forces, part of the resistance movement and he was also in a concentration camp.

“Now we always give you a valuation on the Antiques Roadshow.

“But we don’t give valuations to Holocaust things because there is no price you can put on what someone went through to be awarded that medal.

“So I can’t tell you what it’s worth but now you know what it is, I hope you think it was worthwhile coming to the Antiques Roadshow.”

Topics:

Antiques Roadshow,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers all had the same complaint as Ant and Dec kick off final series

Ant and Dec

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers all had the same complaint as Ant and Dec kick off final series

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

Channel 4

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

Cult classic American Psycho is rumoured to be getting a remake

American Psycho

Cult classic American Psycho is rumoured to be getting a remake

By Ryan Price

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

Entertainment

The Conjuring voted scariest movie of all time

By Ryan Price

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories