08th Jan 2024

Stranger Things fans point out cast spoiler as Netflix announces season 5 is filming

Charlie Herbert

Max stranger things spoiler

They’ve spotted a certain someone is still there…

Stranger Things fans think that Netflix has given away a spoiler about the final season after it announced filming had begun.

On Monday afternoon, Netflix confirmed that production had started on the fifth season of the hit sci-fi show.

In a post announcing the news on social media, Netflix shared a picture of the cast and show runners, the Duffer Brothers, with the caption: “THIS IS A CODE RED.

“Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun.”

And some fans already think a big spoiler has been revealed with the announcement.

If you haven’t seen season four of Stranger Things then stop reading now.

Those of you who have will no doubt remember that one of the major moments of the finale was Max’s showdown with Vecna.

Sadie Sink’s character was possessed by the villain and despite the best efforts of Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), she eventually succumbed to Henry Creel and was killed.

Although Eleven was able to restart her heart using her telekinetic abilities, Max was left in a coma following the harrowing ordeal.

Season four finished with Max’s fate in the balance and her friends unsure if she would ever wake up.

But, in the picture announcing the beginning of season five’s production Sadie Sink is present with the rest of the cast, suggesting she does have a role to play in the final series.

Reacting to Sink being in the picture, one fan wrote: “SADIE SINK PRESENT”

Another said: “Max is alive!”

Someone else commented: “Max is alive thank GOD.”

A fourth ecstatic fan said: “SADIE SINK SPOTTED MAX MAYFIELD ALIVE.”

“Oh my f**king god Sadie is there, Max is alive,” another person commented.

Max was left in a coma at the end of season four of Stranger Things (Netflix)

The fourth series of the show was released in two parts in summer 2022. Later that year, Netflix revealed that the script had been written for the final season.

However, progress on filming was severely delayed by the Hollywood strikes last year, having been due to start in June 2023, according to lead actor David Harbour.

The more than six month delay on production will have pushed back whatever release date the show runners and Netflix had in mind.

In November, the first lines of the first episode were released to mark Stranger Things Day.

The explosive fourth season introduced fans to the show’s main villain, Vecna, and was by far the biggest and boldest that the Duffer brothers had put together.

There is no confirmation about when fans can expect Stranger Things 5 to be released, but it seems likely that it may not be until 2025 if production has only just started on the show.

In September last year, producer Shawn Levy promised fans that the season five will feature “major, major cinematic storytelling” and will be “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

