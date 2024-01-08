Search icon

08th Jan 2024

Production on Stranger Things 5 has officially begun

Charlie Herbert

production starts on stranger things 5

We’ll be returning to the Upside Down soon

Netflix has confirmed that production has started on Stranger Things 5.

The upcoming season will be the fifth and final one of the hit show.

In a post announcing the news on social media, Netflix shared a picture of the cast and show runners, the Duffer Brothers, with the caption: “THIS IS A CODE RED.

“Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun.”

The fourth series of the show was released in two parts in summer 2022. Later that year, Netflix revealed that the script had been written for the final season.

However, progress on filming was severely delayed by the Hollywood strikes last year, having been due to start in June 2023, according to lead actor David Harbour.

The more than six month delay on production will have pushed back whatever release date the show runners and Netflix had in mind.

In November, the first lines of the first episode were released to mark Stranger Things Day.

The explosive fourth season introduced fans to the show’s main villain, Vecna, and was by far the biggest and boldest that the Duffer brothers had put together.

There is no confirmation about when fans can expect Stranger Things 5 to be released, but it seems likely that it may not be until 2025 if production has only just started on the show.

In September last year, producer Shawn Levy promised fans that the season five will feature “major, major cinematic storytelling” and will be “as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

