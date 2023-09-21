Stephen Fry ‘rushed to hospital’ after falling ‘two metres’ off stage

He had to leave the venue ‘in a wheelchair’

Stephen Fry has reportedly been rushed to hospital after he fell from the stage at the O2 in London after giving a speech.

The national treasure is said to have fallen “two metres” from the stage after giving a speech about artificial intelligence.

The 66-year-old was speaking on the final day of the CogX Festival technology conference on September 14, when he fell as he was exiting the stage.

According to eyewitnesses at the event, the Blackadder star sustained injuries to his ribs and leg as a result of the fall and was rushed to hospital.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It looked like it was too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail.

“He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair.”

It is unclear whether the former QI host is still in hospital.

A spokesperson for CogX said: “We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details.”

A spokesperson for Greenwich Council added: “The council has received an accident report following an event last week at the O2, and is considering whether any further investigations are needed.”

