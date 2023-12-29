Sir Michael Caine, 90, to ‘come out of retirement’ for new Netflix series

His retirement didn’t last long

Sir Michael Caine is reportedly set to come out of retirement for a new Netflix series.

According to the Sun, the legendary actor has joined a show which starts filming in January. Other details around the project are being kept under wraps.

This comes just two months after Sir Michael had said he was retiring.

But it sounds like, even at the grand old age of 90, the retirement life wasn’t for him.

Speaking about the new series, a source told the Sun: “He’s been asked to star in a Netflix series. Details are kept closely guarded.”

Earlier this year, Caine told the BBC: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now. I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?”

This came after the release of his last film, The Great Escaper, on October 6.

While known more recently for his roles in Interstellar, The Dark Knight franchise, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth, the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Bafta winner is perhaps best remembered for his work in Zulu and The Italian Job.

Explaining some of the reasoning behind his decision at the time to leave the world of acting, Sir Michael said: “The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.

“They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

