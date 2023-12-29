Search icon

Entertainment

29th Dec 2023

Sir Michael Caine, 90, to ‘come out of retirement’ for new Netflix series

Charlie Herbert

Michael Caine

His retirement didn’t last long

Sir Michael Caine is reportedly set to come out of retirement for a new Netflix series.

According to the Sun, the legendary actor has joined a show which starts filming in January. Other details around the project are being kept under wraps.

This comes just two months after Sir Michael had said he was retiring.

But it sounds like, even at the grand old age of 90, the retirement life wasn’t for him.

Speaking about the new series, a source told the Sun: “He’s been asked to star in a Netflix series. Details are kept closely guarded.”

Earlier this year, Caine told the BBC: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now. I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?”

This came after the release of his last film, The Great Escaper, on October 6.

While known more recently for his roles in Interstellar, The Dark Knight franchise, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth, the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Bafta winner is perhaps best remembered for his work in Zulu and The Italian Job.

Explaining some of the reasoning behind his decision at the time to leave the world of acting, Sir Michael said: “The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.

“They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

Related links:

Sir Michael Caine says death could be around the corner but he’s happy now

Michael Caine, 90, says ‘younger wives’ are one of three ‘secrets’ to a long life

Topics:

Michael Caine,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has quietly added 25 huge movies to its library

Netflix

Netflix has quietly added 25 huge movies to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series

Netflix

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series

By Charlie Herbert

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

Film

People in awe as most expensive film of 2023 finally arrives on Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ridley Scott blames his film flop on millennials using ‘f**king cellphones’

Ben Affleck

Ridley Scott blames his film flop on millennials using ‘f**king cellphones’

By Adam Bloodworth

Rae Sremmurd fans are going to be happy with the duo’s recent gift

Brxnks Truck

Rae Sremmurd fans are going to be happy with the duo’s recent gift

By Will Lavin

ITV is temporarily shutting down this weekend and it’s our goddamn fault

2016 Rio Olympics

ITV is temporarily shutting down this weekend and it’s our goddamn fault

By Matt Tate

Predicting the winner of The Apprentice 2019 based solely on their promo photos

Business

Predicting the winner of The Apprentice 2019 based solely on their promo photos

By Ciara Knight

Stranger Things releases ‘creepy’ video showing Jamie Campbell Bower turning into Vecna

CGI

Stranger Things releases ‘creepy’ video showing Jamie Campbell Bower turning into Vecna

By Kieran Galpin

How well do you remember the films released this year?

Film

How well do you remember the films released this year?

By Paul Moore

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Dating

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

By Charlie Herbert

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

By Charlie Herbert

Burglars in £1 million raid of Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion

burglary

Burglars in £1 million raid of Jack Grealish’s Cheshire mansion

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Archaeologists are terrified about entering the tomb of China’s first emperor

China

Archaeologists are terrified about entering the tomb of China’s first emperor

By Charlie Herbert

All Call Signs – These veterans are helping save their colleagues’ lives

Armed forces

All Call Signs – These veterans are helping save their colleagues’ lives

By Wayne Farry

Jonny Evans: Tony Pulis reminds me of Sir Alex Ferguson (Video)

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans: Tony Pulis reminds me of Sir Alex Ferguson (Video)

By JOE

Ryan Sessegnon will not renew contract at Fulham in bid to force Spurs move

Football

Ryan Sessegnon will not renew contract at Fulham in bid to force Spurs move

By Kyle Picknell

Alessandro Del Piero insists Maurizio Sarri should be given time at Chelsea

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero insists Maurizio Sarri should be given time at Chelsea

By Reuben Pinder

Owen Jones says he has ‘less than no sympathy’ for Theresa May

owen jones

Owen Jones says he has ‘less than no sympathy’ for Theresa May

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories