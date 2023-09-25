Search icon

25th Sep 2023

Michael Caine, 90, says ‘younger wives’ are one of three ‘secrets’ to a long life

Steve Hopkins

Good news, trainers also get the tick from Caine

Living a long life, comes down to three “secrets”, Sir Michael Caine has said.

The 90-year-old actor was asked what he though was the key to a long life while promoting The Great Escaper, which is due in cinemas on October 6.

Caine, who stars opposite the late Glenda Jackson in the drama and plays a World War II veteran who breaks out of his British care home to attend the D-Day celebrations in France, told the Daily Mail: “Younger wives, no snacking and wear trainers at all times.”

The Hollywood veteran, who has starred in around 160 movies, added that you also have to be “careful not to fall down.”

Caine has been married to former actor and fashion model Shakira Caine (formerly Shakira Baksh), since 1973. At 76, she is 14 years Caine’s junior.

In the wide-ranging interview, Caine also suggested that national service should be mandatory and reinstated for young people. Caine completed it and served in in Iserlohn, West Germany in the aftermath of World War II, and in Korea.

“I think every young man should be made to do it,” he said.

“It truly makes a man of you.”

Caine spoke of breaking into the movies after leaving the army, saying: “I did rep for nine years then got a movie and was like, ‘f*** this! I love films more. I liked the money and all.”

The star, who has been nominated for six Oscars and has won two, also spoke about intimacy co-ordinators; specialists hired on sets to ensure actors are comfortable during intimate scenes. The practice is now commonplace and has attracted criticism from actors including Sir Ian McKellen and Sean Bean.

When asked about them, Caine, replied: “Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day.

“Thank god I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say. In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

The Great Escaper is out in cinemas on 6 October.

