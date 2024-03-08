Search icon

08th Mar 2024

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

Ryan Price

The ‘Knocked Up’ star revealed he plans to steer clear of fatherhood.

Seth Rogen has revealed in an interview that he doesn’t plan on ever having kids and claims that being childless increases productivity.

Speaking on the popular US talk show, The Howard Stern Show, Rogen told host Howard Stern that he “wouldn’t be able to do all this work that I like” if he had kids.

(Photo courtesy of The Howard Stern Show/Screenshot)

Stern, who is a father of three himself, said he was “glad” to hear that Rogen had no plans to reproduce, adding that he didn’t think the Hollywood star would have the time available one needs to be a parent, considering the 40-year-old not only acts, but also produces movies and runs a ceramic company.

Luckily for Stern, Rogen agreed, and said: “People are always like – it’s something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before – but they were like, ‘How do you do so much?’ The answer is I don’t have kids.

“Like, if people are like, ‘How do you do pottery and write a book and make all these movies and TV shows? It’s that I don’t have kids. I have nothing else to do.”

Rogen made his acting debut in Judd Apatow’s 1999 cult hit series Freaks and Geeks, which also starred a young James Franco, Jason Siegel and Linda Cardellini.

(Photo courtesy of YouTube)

He went on to have a very successful acting career starring in comedy classics such as Pineapple Express and Bad Neighbours. He also co-wrote Superbad with longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg.

More recently, Rogen has successfully turned his hand to two very different creative pursuits.

His 2021 memoir Yearbook went to number two on the New York Times Bestseller list.

In 2019, Rogen co-founded the cannabis company Houseplant. The The Interview actor designs ceramic pieces designed for smokers such as ashtrays, rolling sets and table lighters.

Following Rogen’s omission, Stern asked the Canadian actor if his wife of over ten years Lauren Miller shared his stance.

“I would say she wants kids less than I do,” Rogen joked. “I could probably be talked into it. She’s like ‘no.’”

Stern then asked if Miller had wanted lots of kids, would it have been a deal breaker for their relationship.

Rogen admitted that he believed he “could wrap [his] head around it”, but because Miller’s view is so strong they have decided to stay childless. He said this was one of the reasons the pair have “so much fun”.

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” he explained.

He added: “Like, we’re f**king psyched all the time! We’re laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking w**d, like watching movies n*ked. If we had kids, we could not be f**king doing this.

“There is no one whose child is giving them as much joy as we are right now getting because we do not have a kid.”

Rogen finished the point by saying: “There’s enough kids out there.” Hard to argue with that!

